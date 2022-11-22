Join Post-Thanksgiving Celebrations Downtown

If you need motivation to move off the couch on the day after Thanksgiving, we’ve got you covered on Friday, Nov. 25, with two downtown traditions: Holidays on Ice and Regal Celebration of Lights.

Holidays on Ice, presented by Home Federal Bank, opens for a season of open-air ice skating on Market Square at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The rink will be open daily (except during inclement weather) through Jan. 2, 2023.

Admission ($12 per adult; $9 children 12 and under) includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on the ice. Tickets can be purchased at the admission booth using cash, Visa or Mastercard. Individual tickets and season passes ($50 per adult; $35 children 12 and under) are available for purchase online.

Visit KnoxvillesHolidaysOnIce.com for more information, including theme nights and opportunities to save a $1 per ticket.

Regal Celebration of Lights will be held Friday, Nov. 25, in the festival footprint that includes Market Square, Union Avenue, Market Street, Krutch Park and Gay Street. The event includes musical performances, guests of honor, the official lighting of the City’s new 42-foot tree, and the debut of a special selfie station. The event begins with live music at 5:15 p.m. followed by the lighting ceremony around 6 p.m. The festivities continue with a performance by Evelyn Jack from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on the Market Square stage. Guests can enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies, plus free crafts and activities with local businesses.

Attendees and downtown neighbors should be aware of temporary parking restrictions and road closures.

Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets and Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues will be closed from 2-10 p.m.

These blocks will be closed to parking and traffic from 4:45-9:15 p.m.:

• Market Street between Church & Clinch avenues

• Gay Street between Summit Hill Drive & Church avenue

• Clinch Avenue between Walnut & State streets

Access to Gay Street hotels will be maintained via Summit Hill Drive, State Street and Clinch Avenue.

Parking is free at all City-owned garages after 6 p.m. on weekdays and throughout the weekend, except for specific special events. City-owned garages include the Locust Street Garage, the State Street Garage and the Market Square Garage.

Visit DowntownKnoxville.org/explore/parking for a map and guide to parking downtown.