Chance the Rapper And Vic Mensa Announce Free Black Star Line Festival In Ghana

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

Source: Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are continuing to push the culture further. They have announced the launch of the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana.

As spotted on Hype Beast, the two MC’s are curating the first ever music outing in Accra, Ghana’s historic Black Star Square. The Black Star Line Festival is billed as a celebration of Pan-Africanism, that will “build bridges between Black people and artists of The Diaspora with The Continent”.

Historic Black Star Square is a monument to the political freedom that was fought for and won by Ghanaians in 1957. Ghana was the first Sub-Saharan African country to free itself from colonialism, under the leadership of its first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah –– many nations on the continent soon followed. Dr. Nkrumah was inspired by Jamaican-born revolutionary Marcus Garvey, who believed in a free Africa and a global connection between the people of the continent and Black people globally. When Dr. Nkrumah developed Ghana’s flag and principles, he insisted that these principles were key to the forward mobility of its people.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

The Black Star Line Festival title’s origins were inspired by civil rights leader Marcus Garvey’s iconic Black Star Line. Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the line would link America, the Caribbean, and Africa, to global shipping and tourism opportunities. The Black Star Line was a symbol of pride, not only for Africans, but also for Black people in all ports of call. After nearly 40 years, the Ghanaian government launched their fleet with the same name, in homage to Garvey, and even added a black star to the country’s new flag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

“Since 1957, Ghana has been a support system and stronghold for Black liberation globally,” explains Chance the Rapper. “This year Accra became a second home to me, and my Ghanaian friends have become my family. We’re incredibly humbled and honored to build something from the ground up that creates community and memories for Black people of the diaspora & continent for years to come. Akwaaba!!”

The free concert will feature performances from Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest. You can find more information on the festival here.

Photo:

