ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Save up to $100 on top percussion massagers during early Black Friday

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcw9I_0jKLTPwn00 Percuss your muscles. Stan Horaczek

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Muscles are finicky things. Move too much and too enthusiastically and you’ll put a lot of strain on them that will leave you sore for days to come. Move too little and they’ll stiffen up and cause you to do an embarrassing robot walk every time you get up out of your office chair. A solid percussion massager can help in both cases, and Amazon currently has some of the best from Theragun up to $100 off right now during a pre-Black Friday deal.

Theragun Elite , $298 (Was $399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430VZN_0jKLTPwn00

Theragun

SEE IT

This is Theragun’s high-end model. It’s powerful, durable, and versatile enough for professional athletes, but that doesn’t mean it won’t make your neck and shoulders feel way better after a marathon Xbox session. Massage guns rapidly jiggle your muscles in order to achieve a few benefits. It can redistribute fluid in your fascia in order to prevent your muscles from feeling stiff and inflexible. A good massage gun will also evict lactic acid that builds up in muscles during a workout, reducing soreness that would come on later. The Theragun Elite offers five attachments and runs at five different speeds, so you can make the treatment as tame or intense as you can handle. I personally like to use my message gun with a relatively broad tip to spread out the impact, and I select a medium setting because I’m too much of a wimp to crank it up more than that.

The Elite’s triangular shape makes it easy to hold in a variety of orientations and allows inflexible humans (such as myself) to reach spots that may otherwise be out of bounds. This tool is built for long-lasting treatment, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it before you have to replace your actual joints.

Hypervolt Go 2 , $149 (Was $199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOA0J_0jKLTPwn00

Hyperice

SEE IT

If you don’t need anything so intense as the Theragun Elite, the HyperVolt Go 2 offers a smaller device with fewer speeds and attachments for considerably less cash. It still provides a very deep and effective treatment with three selectable speeds, but it weighs just 1.5 pounds, so it’s easy to bring on the road. Hyperice has even more deals on its percussion massager products on Amazon right now. You can go check out the full list .

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Stop snoring with this early Black Friday deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Getting enough sleep is one of the most important things that you can do for your health. There are a few different reasons that your sleep isn’t ideal, and snoring may be a big part of it.
Popular Science

Bundle these 4K drones for only $110 during this early Black Friday price drop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Drones remain a major part of evolving military strategy but they’ve also become an increasingly common item to own. Whether you’re seeking adventure through the thrill of flight or attempting to gain a unique vantage point from sky high, there are plenty of options to select from, though they can quickly become expensive.
CBS Miami

Black Friday, holiday shopping season kicks off with inflation-dampening spirits

MIAMI - While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy - in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to "buy now, pay...
boxrox.com

Best 3 Minute PLANK Workout for Rock Solid ABS

This is the best 3 minute plank workout for rock solid abs. Add it into your training if you want to build a stronger and fitter body. It can been designed by Critical Bench. “It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to increase core strength or to lean up and ‘get abs’, the crunch is an ineffective exercise that actually provides no function to the body. The crunch is not a natural movement and it’s FAR from getting you that STRONG core, yet it somehow became popular for decades and it’s still used in nearly every gym across the world.”
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy