Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline

Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin: The Reason Behind its Creation

Bitcoin has taken the reigns of cryptocurrency and has been moving since 2009. As the currency pioneer, it has seen the top of the world and has hit rock bottom. But it is still people’s first choice to trade in the crypto market. It was first introduced in 2009,...
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin

The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
