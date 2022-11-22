Read full article on original website
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
Most Anticipated Vehicle Launch Ever? Here's How Many Tesla Cybertrucks Are Reserved: Report
Leading electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA has seen strong demand over the years, which could likely continue with its new product releases. What Happened: The highly anticipated electric pickup truck called Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be released in 2023. Since it was unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck had...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
u.today
XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
e-cryptonews.com
Bitcoin: The Reason Behind its Creation
Bitcoin has taken the reigns of cryptocurrency and has been moving since 2009. As the currency pioneer, it has seen the top of the world and has hit rock bottom. But it is still people’s first choice to trade in the crypto market. It was first introduced in 2009,...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
