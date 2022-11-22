Read full article on original website
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Rochester City Charter Amendments Would Impact Library & Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Charter Board is being asked to consider some proposed changes to the city's "constitution" involving the Rochester Park Department and Public Library. Currently, the members of the Library Boards are appointed by the Mayor and are nearly autonomous when it comes to staffing,...
One of the Best Indoor Playgrounds for Kids in Rochester Now Open
Do your kids have ants in their pants and beans in their jeans and you are looking for a place indoors where they can wiggle? If you are needing a spot in Rochester, Minnesota where your kids can go run and play inside during the winter months, one of those indoor playgrounds is now open!
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Salvation Army Serving Thanksgiving Feast Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A long-standing annual holiday tradition continues this year at the Rochester Salvation Army downtown social services center. The charitable organization will be hosting a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 AM through 12:30 PM today. In announcing the event, the Salvation Army stressed that everyone is welcome to attend for food and fellowship.
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
FREE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL
Just in time for the holidays, Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester, MN will be providing a FREE musical production called Life After Christmas and a Quilt Raffle benefitting Jeremiah Program—an organization disrupting poverty for single mothers and their children. Anyone is welcome to attend performances on Dec. 2nd and...
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Light Up SE Minnesota in 2022: Show Us Your Holiday Light Displays to Win $500 Cash
It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love Christmas. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 18th we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and...
Be Santa for a Rochester Senior this Holiday Season
For the 18th year, you can make a Rochester, MN senior's holiday season a little brighter with Be a Santa for a Senior. If you're feeling in the giving holiday spirit, this is an awesome program to consider participating in. What is Be a Santa for a Senior?. Be a...
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Jury Convicts Rochester Area Man in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Rochester-area man for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday the jury returned a conviction for one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine against 39-year-old Christopher Edwards after a four-day trial wrapped up last week.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
