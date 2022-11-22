ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester City Charter Amendments Would Impact Library & Parks

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Charter Board is being asked to consider some proposed changes to the city's "constitution" involving the Rochester Park Department and Public Library. Currently, the members of the Library Boards are appointed by the Mayor and are nearly autonomous when it comes to staffing,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester

I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Burst Pipe Causes Closure of Stewartville School Building

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Middle and high school students in Stewartville will not be in school Monday. The Stewartville Public School district announced Sunday the building that houses the middle and high school is closed after a water pipe broke over the weekend. There’s no instruction Monday for middle and high school students.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Salvation Army Serving Thanksgiving Feast Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A long-standing annual holiday tradition continues this year at the Rochester Salvation Army downtown social services center. The charitable organization will be hosting a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 AM through 12:30 PM today. In announcing the event, the Salvation Army stressed that everyone is welcome to attend for food and fellowship.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?

Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
DULUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

FREE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL

Just in time for the holidays, Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester, MN will be providing a FREE musical production called Life After Christmas and a Quilt Raffle benefitting Jeremiah Program—an organization disrupting poverty for single mothers and their children. Anyone is welcome to attend performances on Dec. 2nd and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway

Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants

Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota

We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Jury Convicts Rochester Area Man in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Rochester-area man for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday the jury returned a conviction for one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, specifically, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine against 39-year-old Christopher Edwards after a four-day trial wrapped up last week.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy