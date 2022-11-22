ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Beverley Suspended

Stephen A. had a lot to say about Patrick Beverley. Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.
NOLA.com

Pelicans' CJ McCollum placed in NBA health and safety protocols

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thursday, McCollum was placed in the NBA health and safety protocols. McCollum did not play in Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with what the team said was a non-COVID illness. McCollum’s status less than 24 hours later indicates that he has registered a positive test.
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA

Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
numberfire.com

Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

