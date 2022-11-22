Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
NBA Executives Believe Hawks Will Need To Trade One Of John Collins, Clint Capela, Or Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Hawks might need to trade one of three veterans to avoid the luxury tax.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Utah Jazz are looking to trade Rudy Gay.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Beverley Suspended
Stephen A. had a lot to say about Patrick Beverley. Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.
NOLA.com
Pelicans' CJ McCollum placed in NBA health and safety protocols
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thursday, McCollum was placed in the NBA health and safety protocols. McCollum did not play in Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with what the team said was a non-COVID illness. McCollum’s status less than 24 hours later indicates that he has registered a positive test.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Luka Doncic has interesting choice for best duo in NBA
Luka Doncic is giving the ultimate compliment to one terrific twosome. The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic said before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics that he believes Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are “probably” the best duo in the NBA. “They’re probably the No. 1...
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Three Potential Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Consider
The New York Knicks will be active ahead of this season’s trade deadline and here are some potential names for them to target.
