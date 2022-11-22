ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Black Crowes Stage Crasher Gets Smashed with Guitar to the Neck

Here's a painful lesson for all stage invaders ... the Black Crowes do not find you "Hard to Handle" -- not when they've got guitars and mic stands to beat you down!!!. This scene went down Sunday during the rock band's Melbourne, Australia concert -- as they started playing "Stare It Cold," one rowdy fan looked like he instead wanted them to play "Twice As Hard" ... 'cause that's what he got.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album

The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
pawesome.net

Video of Fastest Dog Alive Will Leave You In Awe

There’s something about track stars that tends to captivate us. Whether it’s Usain Bolt or Flo-Jo, we love to watch fast people take on a challenge and prove just how zippy they can possibly be. It’s no different with the animal kingdom; there’s this inherent curiosity to see who’s the fastest.
realitytitbit.com

Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress

Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield laid the groundwork for folk-rock in southern California. With inventive songwriting, stunning harmonies, and total command of their instruments, they made a major impact despite only being together for a few years. Though most of the original members—Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, and Bruce Palmer—have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ibex Impossibly Stand Hundreds of Feet Up on Massive Sheer Dam Face

When National Geographic and Disney Plus team up for an incredible wildlife documentary adventure we can expect some wild excitement. And some daring maneuvers, apparently! A recent video from National Geographic TV shows the jaw-dropping wildlife moment when an ibex stands hundreds of feet up a wall. Expertly scaling a sheer dam face.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy