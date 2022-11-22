Read full article on original website
Late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott has absolutely no time for punk in this 1977 interview
"I see punk rock as nothing," says Bon in this not-entirely-serious archive clip
Black Crowes Stage Crasher Gets Smashed with Guitar to the Neck
Here's a painful lesson for all stage invaders ... the Black Crowes do not find you "Hard to Handle" -- not when they've got guitars and mic stands to beat you down!!!. This scene went down Sunday during the rock band's Melbourne, Australia concert -- as they started playing "Stare It Cold," one rowdy fan looked like he instead wanted them to play "Twice As Hard" ... 'cause that's what he got.
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Paige Spiranac Promotes Her Towel Line While Dressed in Beer Maiden Costume
The golf influencer was inspired by Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore.”
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
The Beatles Stayed Awake Through Early Gigs by Taking Slimming Pills
The Beatles had challenging gigs at the beginning of the career. Cynthia Lennon detailed what she remembers about this rock band as teenagers.
I Thought He Was A Plumber! Adult Film Star’s Photo Shared During Vikings Game
I'd guess you've probably seen the Tweet that made the Minnesota Vikings scoreboard as part of their #SkolSalute to service on Sunday. I mean there really wasn't much going on down on the field for many Vikings fans to be cheering about, so why not have some fun with the video board?
Video of Fastest Dog Alive Will Leave You In Awe
There’s something about track stars that tends to captivate us. Whether it’s Usain Bolt or Flo-Jo, we love to watch fast people take on a challenge and prove just how zippy they can possibly be. It’s no different with the animal kingdom; there’s this inherent curiosity to see who’s the fastest.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress
Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...
Listen to Metallica's Enter Sandman riff in the style of AC/DC, Megadeth, Rage Against The Machine and more
Guitarist Pete Cottrell has reimagined the riff from Metallica's Enter Sandman in numerous styles and the results are seriously impressive
Wilko Johnson: Dr Feelgood guitarist and punk forebear dies aged 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist for Dr Feelgood and a formative influence on the British punk movement, has died aged 75. A statement posted to his official social media accounts said he died at home on 21 November. Johnson was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer in 2013 and elected not to...
Behind The Band Name: Buffalo Springfield
Buffalo Springfield laid the groundwork for folk-rock in southern California. With inventive songwriting, stunning harmonies, and total command of their instruments, they made a major impact despite only being together for a few years. Though most of the original members—Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, and Bruce Palmer—have...
WATCH: Ibex Impossibly Stand Hundreds of Feet Up on Massive Sheer Dam Face
When National Geographic and Disney Plus team up for an incredible wildlife documentary adventure we can expect some wild excitement. And some daring maneuvers, apparently! A recent video from National Geographic TV shows the jaw-dropping wildlife moment when an ibex stands hundreds of feet up a wall. Expertly scaling a sheer dam face.
Watch as Grammy-winning guitarist Kingfish plays Hendrix so well he would've blown the roof off the Hard Rock Hotel if he wasn't already on it
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram plays Jimi's Red House – on the roof of Hendrix's last-known house
