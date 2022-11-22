ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
5 Stocks To Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends

Dividend stocks are known for stability in volatile markets and the opportunity for reliable income. Monthly dividend stocks increase the frequency of cash distributions which is particularly appealing to retirees on a budget. Investors should prioritize the reliability of the dividend over a high yield. Because of their business models,...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Retirement savings plunge 23% from a year ago due to stock market volatility - with the average Fidelity 401(k) dropping below six figures to $97,200

Market volatility continues to take a toll on retirement savers in the US, with the typical 401(k) down 23 percent from a year ago, according to new industry data. Fidelity Investments reported on Thursday that its average 401(k) balance stood at $97,200 at the end of the third quarter, down from $103,800 in June and $126,100 one year ago.
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
3 Dividend Stocks With Supercharged Growth Potential

APA Corporation has already doubled its dividend and has catalysts that could fuel more growth in the future. EOG Resources has a long history of delivering outsized dividend growth. Marathon Oil has increased its payout by 200% in the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

These two pharmaceutical companies are among the leaders in the industry. Both deliver consistent regulatory approvals, revenue, and profits. Both drugmakers also feature on the list of Dividend Kings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case

Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
