fox32chicago.com
Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side. Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
Teen charged with robbing 5 victims at gunpoint in July
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbing five people at gunpoint in July this summer. Chicago police say the offender was arrested on Wednesday at 8:32 a.m. in Plainfield. He will appear in court Thursday. No additional information is available at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 36, stabbed and seriously wounded in Washington Park
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was found around 10:11 a.m. in the 300 block of East 58th Street suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where...
Woman with concealed carry license, suspect wounded after exchanging shots in Calumet Heights
A woman who is a concealed-carry license holder and a suspect were wounded after exchanging gunfire in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder trades shots with robbers in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder exchanged gunfire with a group of robbers Wednesday morning in Calumet Heights, sending one to the hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car around 2 a.m. when four men got out of a black sedan and one of them tried to get into her car while flashing a handgun in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
NBC Chicago
Concealed Carry Holder and Robber Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire in Calumet Heights
A woman with a concealed carry license was shot after she wounded a robber trying to break into her car early Wednesday in Calumet Heights. The woman, 23, was sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when four men stepped out of a black sedan and approached about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a South Side hospital Tuesday night. The 16-year-old arrived at Roseland Community Hospital just after 11 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, police said. The boy said he was walking on the sidewalk when...
WGNtv.com
CPD: Woman shoots man attempting to get in her car on South Side
CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police. Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
nadignewspapers.com
Man shot reportedly on Devon Avenue
A man reported that he was shot at about 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the 5800 block of West Devon Avenue near Caldwell Avenue in Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The 30-year-old man reported that while driving west on Devon a white sport utility vehicle approached...
Man, 57, accidentally shoots self in knee on North Side
CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee. He […]
cwbchicago.com
Prosecutors drop charges against one man, proceed against another in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe
Chicago — Hours after Chicago police announced murder charges against two men for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park, prosecutors dropped the case against one of the men during a bail hearing on Thanksgiving afternoon. Chicago Police Department records show that Chief of Detectives Brendan...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
wjol.com
Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Greyhound Bus Worker Arrested
A man charged in the deadly shooting of a Greyhound bus worker outside of a Chicago bus terminal last month is in custody. Authorities say Rodnee Miller was arrested in Alabama with the help of the FBI. Miller is charged with first degree murder in the October 24th killing of Duwon Gaddis, who was gunned down while walking to the West Loop terminal in the 600-block of West Harrison Street. Police say Miller shot Gaddis because he was a rival gang member.
Chicago shooting near CTA 95th Street Red Line stop injures teen girl
Chicago police said a teenage girl was injured in a shooting near a South Side CTA stop Tuesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
WGN TV
