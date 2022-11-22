ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Johnny Depp NOT Signed On For New 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Despite Rumor

Johnny Depp has NOT signed on to reprise his role as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in an upcoming Pirates film despite rumors stating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, a report claimed Depp, 59, was ready to rejoin the Pirates franchise and would be headed to the UK to start filming in early 2023. "Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK," the report said. "Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project,...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison

Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’

Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”

Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
