Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...

6 DAYS AGO