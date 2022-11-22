Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Johnny Depp NOT Signed On For New 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Despite Rumor
Johnny Depp has NOT signed on to reprise his role as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in an upcoming Pirates film despite rumors stating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, a report claimed Depp, 59, was ready to rejoin the Pirates franchise and would be headed to the UK to start filming in early 2023. "Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK," the report said. "Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project,...
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison
Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’
Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”
Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright continues callout of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: ‘This is not okay’
Letitia Wright is continuing to demand an apology and change from The Hollywood Reporter, with her again calling out one of the publication’s writers for a supposed vendetta against her. The star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been reported with innuendo over the last two years for her...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0