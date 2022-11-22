Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox47.com
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
fox47.com
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
fox47.com
Thanksgiving gas prices are the highest ever recorded, AAA says
MADISON, Wis. — As many people get ready to drive to get-togethers with family and friends for Thanksgiving, gas prices are significantly higher than they were this time last year, but still lower than they have been in recent weeks. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon...
fox47.com
Wisconsin collected the most drugs in the country during fall Take Back Day, DOJ says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says more drugs were collected in Wisconsin than in any other state during the most recent Drug Take Back Day. About 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications were collected across Wisconsin during the 2022 fall Take Back Day, according to a release.
fox47.com
Columbia Co. teen's trophy buck stolen; viral Facebook posts helps get deer back
PORTAGE, Wis. — A 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, but thanks to some online sleuthing, the story has a happier ending. Garrett Diehm shot the buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. Diehm’s mother Sarah said the buck was stolen off of their property in the time it took the boy and his family to run back to the house to let his grandparents know.
fox47.com
Madison police investigating homicide near John Nolen Drive
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people who MPD officials believe knew each other.
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
fox47.com
Local For You - In The Know - Erie Insurance
FOX47 Local For You host Aaron Carreno meets with Fred Johnson from Erie Insurance to talk about Erie's involvement with diversity and helping to support underserved communities throughout Wisconsin. To see how Erie Insurance can help you, CLICK HERE for more information. FOX47's Local For You "In The Know" segment...
fox47.com
Shots fired and robbery reports down significantly over last year, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s report for the 3rd quarter of 2022 finds three of the city’s biggest crime concerns — gunshots fired, robberies, and stolen cars — are all down compared to the same period last year. The report, which was submitted...
fox47.com
Badgers lose upset bid to No. 3 Kansas after overtime buzzer-beater
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Badgers were less than a second away from one of the team’s biggest upsets in recent memory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Zach Clemence missed a three-point shot for No. 3 Kansas, but Bobby Pettiford Jr. was able to grab the rebound and convert a buzzer-beating layup to give the Jayhawks the 69-68 win in overtime.
fox47.com
Rock Co. officials concerned over growing number of cocaine-fentanyl overdoses
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Rock County say they’re seeing a distressing trend: a growing number of overdose deaths as a result of cocaine being mixed with fentanyl. “Right now, cocaine is the number one co-occurring controlled substance with fentanyl,” Lieutenant Mike Blaser of the Janesville Police Department said in a news release put out by Rock County Public Health.
fox47.com
Woodman's adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
fox47.com
Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
fox47.com
The race toward friendship
How many of you have worked with someone for years without ever really knowing that person? That was true for two local men, until a big race put them on the fast track to finding something in common. One of them earned a pretty remarkable achievement, and he says it's partly thanks to his friend who kept him afloat in more ways than one.
fox47.com
Man charged in random 2019 Columbia County murder pleads guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors less than a week before his trial was set to start. Under the terms of the latest deal, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded...
fox47.com
UW offers students $5,000, free food, housing to live off campus due to space constraints
MADISON, Wis. – With housing space limited, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year were offered unique incentives to live off campus. Some 276 students took the school’s offer of either free meals, housing or $5,000. “We offered them an incentive of $5,000 if they chose to...
Comments / 0