ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Thanksgiving gas prices are the highest ever recorded, AAA says

MADISON, Wis. — As many people get ready to drive to get-togethers with family and friends for Thanksgiving, gas prices are significantly higher than they were this time last year, but still lower than they have been in recent weeks. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Columbia Co. teen's trophy buck stolen; viral Facebook posts helps get deer back

PORTAGE, Wis. — A 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, but thanks to some online sleuthing, the story has a happier ending. Garrett Diehm shot the buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. Diehm’s mother Sarah said the buck was stolen off of their property in the time it took the boy and his family to run back to the house to let his grandparents know.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Madison police investigating homicide near John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people who MPD officials believe knew each other.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Local For You - In The Know - Erie Insurance

FOX47 Local For You host Aaron Carreno meets with Fred Johnson from Erie Insurance to talk about Erie's involvement with diversity and helping to support underserved communities throughout Wisconsin. To see how Erie Insurance can help you, CLICK HERE for more information. FOX47's Local For You "In The Know" segment...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Badgers lose upset bid to No. 3 Kansas after overtime buzzer-beater

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Badgers were less than a second away from one of the team’s biggest upsets in recent memory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Zach Clemence missed a three-point shot for No. 3 Kansas, but Bobby Pettiford Jr. was able to grab the rebound and convert a buzzer-beating layup to give the Jayhawks the 69-68 win in overtime.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Rock Co. officials concerned over growing number of cocaine-fentanyl overdoses

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Rock County say they’re seeing a distressing trend: a growing number of overdose deaths as a result of cocaine being mixed with fentanyl. “Right now, cocaine is the number one co-occurring controlled substance with fentanyl,” Lieutenant Mike Blaser of the Janesville Police Department said in a news release put out by Rock County Public Health.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Woodman's adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

The race toward friendship

How many of you have worked with someone for years without ever really knowing that person? That was true for two local men, until a big race put them on the fast track to finding something in common. One of them earned a pretty remarkable achievement, and he says it's partly thanks to his friend who kept him afloat in more ways than one.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy