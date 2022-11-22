Parson announces Andrew Bailey as new Attorney General

Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday morning that Andrew Bailey, general counsel to the Governor's office, will be the state's new Attorney General.

His office scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference to introduce the replacement for Eric Schmitt, who won a seat in the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

Schmitt was appointed to Attorney General after former Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate, leaving the position open.

