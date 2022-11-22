ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
94.3 Lite FM

NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit

Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
WIBX 950

Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

Recent audit suggests New York’s Labor Department allegedly distributed $11-billion worth of unemployment payments during COVID-19 Pandemic

ALBANY, NY- A recent audit suggests that New York’s Labor Department handed out nearly $11-billion worth of unemployment payments improperly during the COVID-19 pandemic and two North Country lawmakers are calling for an investigation. "The state Comptroller's audit detailing significant issues with the distribution of unemployment payments by the...
NEW YORK STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Advocates Call for Update to New York’s “Bottle Bill”

More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul. This letter was signed by various New York environmental and community groups, asking for...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

NY State of Health partners with food pantries across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health will be partnering with food pantries for the sixth consecutive holiday season to help ensure consumers can access high-quality, affordable health insurance for the upcoming year. Enrollment specialists will be at food pantries across the state during November and December to provide consumers with enrollment assistance. Consumers must enroll by December 15 for health coverage starting on January 1, 2023.
96.1 The Breeze

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...

