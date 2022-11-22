ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho.

The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region.

Bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign can be found in front of stores such as Walmart, Sams Club and more in serval communities in the region including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Ammon, Blackfoot and Shelley.

The kettles are already out around Idaho Falls and more will show up in Blackfoot on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help ring the bells around the region.

To sign up in the Blackfoot area, head to their website .

Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho

POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our Downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local!
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County

It's been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now the sport is making its return to the area, because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho. The post East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County appeared first on Local News 8.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program

Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. The post Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meal; Idaho Foodbank distributes 1,000 meals

POCATELLO — Families and local residents in search of a free Thanksgiving meal are encouraged to head up to Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. For the eighth year, Nick Garcia, is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley

DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
DRIGGS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
