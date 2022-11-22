ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

American soccer reporter recounts harrowing experience being detained for wearing LGBTQ shirt at World Cup

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLHNp_0jKLRs8U00

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl attended the United States’ World Cup opener Monday in Qatar, where the best-selling author of The Beckham Experiment was refused entry and had his phone confiscated for nearly a half hour after stadium officials told him he would have to remove his shirt, which featured a rainbow design in support of LGBTQ rights. A colleague, Andrew Das of the New York Times , was also detained for greeting Wahl in passing.

Wahl had previously been assured by both FIFA and US Soccer that his attire wouldn’t be an issue despite Qatar’s hard stance against same-sex marriage. The former Sports Illustrated columnist (now of CBS Sports and Meadowlark Media) was eventually let in and offered an apology by both FIFA and stadium security, the latter claiming they were only trying to protect him from other fans.

Throughout their training, venue workers were explicitly told not to confront or engage peaceful protestors, which was obviously not Wahl’s experience. In recounting the incident on Twitter, Wahl called his detainment an “unnecessary ordeal” while accusing the Qatari regime of “changing the goal posts.” Notably, Qatar changed course by banning all alcohol sales days before the tournament, doing so in defiance of Budweiser, who paid $75 million to be the event’s official beer sponsor. Visitors staying in the “fan village” have expressed similar frustrations, lamenting the facility’s squalid living conditions .

Qatar’s selection as host of this year’s World Cup was met with significant controversy, owing to the country’s dismal human rights record and rampant government corruption. Thousands of workers, many of them subject to forced labor with little or no compensation, were killed throughout the stadium’s construction, leading to further accusations of “sportswashing.”

Based on its sordid track record, it was probably naïve to expect anything different from Qatar, a country with enough power and resources to feed its worst impulses, wielding immense influence over a hopelessly compromised global economy. It may not change anything, but credit Wahl for bringing attention to a cause that’s important to him, even if it made for a traumatic experience.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
talentrecap.com

Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute

Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
The Independent

Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset

The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy