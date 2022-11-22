ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Gov. Justice awards $1 Million to West Virginia food banks for third year in a row

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

​CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks: the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for the third year in a row.

He made the following statement during the briefing:

“I promised this money in my State of the State address two years ago and included it in my budget again this year,” Gov. Justice said. “This will be the third year that we’ll be able to donate these funds. As long as I’m here, I’m going to put this in my budget. We may try in every way to increase it. The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia. I know a lot of people step up and make all kinds of donations and everything, but at the end of the day, we don’t need people hungry in West Virginia. I mean that that is so terrible. It’s off the charts.

“It chokes me up to think about it, but we’ve got to step up. We got to really step up, and make sure that we don’t have people in our state that are going hungry not just this time of year but all times of the year. It’s just so, so, so important. But thank you all in every way. God bless you. I salute you in every way and thank you for all the great work you do.”

“Gov. Justice, you’ve been a true hunger hero and continue to support the Facing Hunger Foodbank since you’ve been in office, and we greatly appreciate that. You’ve entrusted resources with us to take care of our communities throughout our region. We just can’t thank you enough for that. It’s making transformational changes in our community. So it’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to accept this check. On behalf of the Foodbank and those in our community, we thank you dearly.”

Tennyson Thornberry, who’s the Operations Project Manager at Facing Hunger Foodbank
WVNS

WVNS

