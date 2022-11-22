Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
This is where to see holiday lights in California
Tis’ the season for the holiday light shows. While parts of the Golden State won’t transform into a winter wonderland, Californians can still get into the holiday spirit by seeing shows that will illuminate the night sky. We compiled a list of some holiday light displays happening across...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
fordmuscle.com
SEMA 2022: Scorpion 600 EV Roadster From So Cal Wine Country
Out west in California, the future of sports cars is being brewed up alongside a backdrop of vintners and vineyards. Yes, the City of Temecula is famous for its winemakers, but now you can add electric car makers to the list of attributes that makes this Southern California hamlet such an attractive place to live.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Santa Ana winds bring fire danger, potential power shutoffs to SoCal on Thanksgiving
Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds move through Southern California on Thanksgiving, bringing elevated fire danger to the region.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor...
Why every golfer should play at these 4 Palm Springs golf courses
These spots offer a round you won't forget.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
Santa Ana winds in Thanksgiving Day forecast
Hopefully your turkey dinner won't be as dry as the Santa Ana conditions this Thanksgiving.
KTLA.com
When will gas prices drop in California?
Gas prices are set to stay high through the Thanksgiving holiday, but relief should be coming soon. Prices in California have declined, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices earlier this year. As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.25, based on...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California
WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
foxla.com
Thanksgiving forecast to serve Santa Ana winds in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected to begin Wednesday evening and build into Thanksgiving -- again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind watch issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Wednesday night and...
Cal State San Bernardino site of California Truth & Healing Council meeting
News Release California State University, San Bernardino The panel focused on Cal State San Bernardino repatriation best practicesThe panel discussed the Cal State San Bernardino CalNAGPRA (California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act) committee’s work with descendants’ ...
Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving holiday travel is underway
The Automobile Club of Southern California predicts that 4.5 million Southern Californians will travel this year during the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA says that is a record for the holiday and a 2.5% increase from last year. AAA adds that for the second year in a row, Southern California travelers will be paying the highest gas The post Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving holiday travel is underway appeared first on KESQ.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
Aldi Opens New Store in California
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Oc Register and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0