FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox56news.com
Domestic homicide investigation underway after man shoots wife in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are reporting the shooter is 59-year-old Stephon Henderson. Henderson is being lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center and is charged with:. Murder (domestic violence) Violation of an Emergency Protective Order. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police responded to...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
wymt.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
WKYT 27
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
wymt.com
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Officers say the shooting happened in...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
wymt.com
5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
WTVQ
Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man O’ War
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive. The investigation continues.
fox56news.com
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim's sister say it's comforting he's been talking
The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner continues to investigate discovery of skeletal remains
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cadaver dogs and police were investigating Monday after partial human remains were found Friday near the Paris Pike exit. Calls first came in around 2 p.m. at the 113 Exit, where the partial skeletal remains were located near I-75. After the handful of cadaver dogs searched the area along with homicide and forensic teams, Coroner Gary Ginn reports that no additional remains were located.
q95fm.net
Three Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three individuals early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 1:09 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 770 approximately 10 miles South of London following a traffic stop conducted on a silver Honda Accord for multiple equipment violations. During the stop one of the occupants was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants and a resulting investigation found the three individuals in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
