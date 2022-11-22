Read full article on original website
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell...
Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available
If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023. The last day to apply for Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) Limited PSLF Waiver ended Oct. 31, 2022, but there are other loan forgiveness options.
Is student loan forgiveness dead? Hope is dwindling, but here are Biden's remaining options
President Joe Biden’s plan for mass student loan forgiveness is at the mercy of federal judges, which means borrowers’ hopes for relief are also on hold. The legal delay comes at the same time as the end of a freeze on student loan bills approaches, leaving borrowers with questions about whether they will be expected to resume payments in 2023 without wider debt relief.
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers
Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming
Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart
Student loan payments are on hold again - here's how soon they could restart.
With student loan forgiveness thrown out, students/grads face January payments
That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
If Student Debt Relief Passes, Will Loan Forgiveness Wipe Out Your Tax Refund?
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Currently widespread federal student loan forgiveness remains on hold, pending a ruling from a federal appeals court. But if debt relief does go through, will you be stuck with a tax bill in 2023?
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
The fate of President Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans is still tied up in court. Meanwhile, the pandemic pause on student loan payments is set to expire at the end of the year. But there could be some relief on...
Student loan debt company stopped from operating in Minnesota
A California-based student loan debt-relief company has been banned from operating in Minnesota and ordered to issue refunds to customers. The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that it has reached a settlement with Express Enrollment LLC, which was operating under the name SLFD Processing. According to Ellison, the...
