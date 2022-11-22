Read full article on original website
Clever Mule Deer With Big Ol’ Rack Of Antlers Successfully Maneuvers Under A Gate
When it comes to deer hunting, we all love bagging massive bucks with a large rack of antlers, taking them straight to the taxidermist and mountin’ that bad boy on the wall for all our friends and family to see. However, you have to think about how inconvenient those...
a-z-animals.com
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
Ohio Hunter Bags Bizarre Buck With Antler Growing From Its Eye
U.S. hunters have bagged some unique bucks this hunting season. Previously, a Missouri hunter snagged a deer with another’s skull and antlers tangled in its own. One Ohio hunter, however, bagged an equally rare buck, with his own deer growing an antler from beneath its eye. Davey Stuckey is...
Massive Bull Elk Doesn’t Know Hunter Is There Until He Sniffs His Arm
This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime encounters and it really doesn’t get any better than this. These encounters are amazing. The teach hunters a lot when you get this close to an animal. It shows how being still, having control of your scent and proper camouflage for certain species will work just as planned.
PHOTOS: Missouri Bowhunter Downs Buck With Antlers Locked With Antlers, Skull of Another Deer
Hunters across the United States are enjoying deer season, with some of them taking home impressive trophies. However, one Missouri hunter bagged a unique buck when he found the big game he took down had its antler locked with the antlers of another deer, which were still attached to the deceased animal’s skull.
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill
There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
LOOK: Kansas Hunter Finds Buck With Broken Neck Frozen in Creek Bed
It was a strange moment frozen in time as a Kansas hunter came across a buck frozen into a creek bed. Upon a closer look, the hunter found the animal had suffered a broken neck. The man also shared that the buck was found with wounds primarily on its neck. The reports note that the wounds are believed to have come from a battle. The same battle that likely left the buck with a broken neck.
Hunter Shocked When Bear Tries to Join Him in His Hunting Blind
Bears are curious creatures. While some view them a fierce predators, the fact is that most of the time when they wander into areas where humans are it's just because they want to know what's going on. A hunter experienced this recently when he was shocked to see a bear wanted to join him in his hunting blind.
WATCH: Huge Brown Bear Charges Unfazed Bird Hunter Who Holds His Fire
If you have not seen a brown bear charge a hunter lately, then we have a situation for you to check out right here. So, in this viral video, a hunter is out in the woods. As the camera looks straight ahead, we see a brown bear come out of nowhere. He takes some steps toward the hunter, who is breathing quite heavily.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
LOOK: Minnesota Angler Lands Incredible ‘One in a Hundred Lifetimes’ Golden Bowfin
A Minnesota fisherman recently reeled in a rare, mysterious golden bowfin. As a result, he’s sparked a debate on social media regarding the ethics of the once-in-a-lifetime catch. For instance, Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist and assistant professor at Nicholls State University and Principle Investigator at GarLab, is raising...
a-z-animals.com
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff
This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
Crossbows, Instrument of Evil or just another way to enjoy hunting?
“You can’t not look cool with a crossbow” Norman Reedus. I have to level with you. I have never really understood all the drama about crossbows. Nothing short of when to open spring turkey season or the ever popular myth of the DNR stocking coyotes seems to draw more controversy than hunting with a crossbow. Why that is I am not sure, but I think it might be because it is not a traditional hunting weapon for many of us.
The 9 Weirdest Hunting Dogs in the Field
From 20-pound cocker spaniels to 180-pound Irish wolfhounds, hunting dogs have been bred to all sizes and shapes to meet specific purposes. Some look strange, and some have been bred to do strange things. Some setters, for instance, still crouch when they point, a holdover from the pre-gunpowder days when hunters threw nets over them onto the coveys the dogs located. Here are nine weird hunting dogs, some of which you may never have heard of before.
Hunting Deer With A Rifle? Try Deer Hunting With An Eagle
I see your rifle hunt, I see your bow hunt, and I raise you… Hunting deer with an eagle. I’ll be the first to admit, I’ve never seen anything like this before. We all know about running dogs while hunting feral hogs (or bears and mountain lions for the folks that do that), but never in my life have I seen an eagle, one of the world’s most pristine birds, be used for deer hunting. A video has gone viral […] The post Hunting Deer With A Rifle? Try Deer Hunting With An Eagle first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wisconsin doctor talks gun deer hunting safety as season begins
Gun deer hunting begins on Saturday, and a OSMS doctor wants to remind hunters of important safety tips.
pethelpful.com
Moment Tiny Shih-Tzu Spots Deer in the Back Yard Is Just Too Sweet
Okay, we aren't being critical here, but Shih-Tzus aren't really big on nature. Sure, they love to go on walks and play outside in the yard, but they're much happier sitting on their owner's lap in a cafe or snuggling up next to them on the sofa watching baking reality competitions. We feel that! These little floofs are never going to pass up an opportunity to just be the little indoor snuggle bubbers they were meant to be - the Shih-Tzu breed was actually bred to be a house companion.
