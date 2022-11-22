On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start off the show today with sharing our favorite gifts we’ve ever received. And someone that knows a thing or two about gift giving? Pop star Taylor Swift. Joanna Gaines is giving props to Taylor for knowing how to send that special something. The “Fixer Upper” star, 44, told Variety that the “Anti-Hero” singer, 32, sent over a copy of her new album, “Midnights,” and other goodies, and it made the Swifties in the Gaines family — that is, Joanna and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12 — go wild. “I listened to it the day it came out. She actually sent me some sweats and her vinyl, so I was very excited. The girls fought over it, so we kind of rotate. We’ve got the hoodie and the sweats, and it’s like every other week,” said Gaines. “All I’m saying is yes, I love her new album, ‘Midnights.’ I think she is a genius,” added the Magnolia mogul. Earlier this month, Gaines dropped by the fourth hour of TODAY, where she opened up about how much she enjoys being a mom to kids of all ages.

1 DAY AGO