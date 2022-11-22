ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Stop doing these rude behaviors on Thanksgiving

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Thanksgiving brings loved ones together to unplug and share a special meal. This holiday is famously not always the most harmonious, however. From cooking stress to tense conversations to full-on blowouts, many situations can derail a Thanksgiving dinner. But there are ways to keep things peaceful and light, as well. We asked etiquette experts to share some common rude behaviors at big holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving, and advice for avoiding them. “Being together with family for holidays can be wonderful,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “It can also be taxing. Taking the time to plan and think strategically can make the difference between enjoying the interactions and pure dread.” Here are the rudest behaviors that you should be aware of:
UTAH STATE
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Dorothy Writes

Anxiety In Relationships

Anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease. It can be mild or severe, and it can occur in any type of relationship. Anxiety in relationships is a common problem that can cause a lot of stress in a relationship. It can be caused by several factors, such as insecurity, low self-esteem, hurt, or feeling overwhelmed.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Will Always Be In One-Sided Relationships

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
ABC 4

Best ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Last Kids on Earth” is a series of illustrated novels that has been on the USA Today and New York Times bestseller lists. The novels are targeted to teens and middle school kids, as is the animated streaming Netflix series inspired by the novels.
ABC 4

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start off the show today with sharing our favorite gifts we’ve ever received. And someone that knows a thing or two about gift giving? Pop star Taylor Swift. Joanna Gaines is giving props to Taylor for knowing how to send that special something. The “Fixer Upper” star, 44, told Variety that the “Anti-Hero” singer, 32, sent over a copy of her new album, “Midnights,” and other goodies, and it made the Swifties in the Gaines family — that is, Joanna and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12 — go wild. “I listened to it the day it came out. She actually sent me some sweats and her vinyl, so I was very excited. The girls fought over it, so we kind of rotate. We’ve got the hoodie and the sweats, and it’s like every other week,” said Gaines. “All I’m saying is yes, I love her new album, ‘Midnights.’ I think she is a genius,” added the Magnolia mogul. Earlier this month, Gaines dropped by the fourth hour of TODAY, where she opened up about how much she enjoys being a mom to kids of all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy