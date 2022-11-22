ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in massive World Cup upset

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTVU FOX 2

World Cup Wednesday: Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany; young Spain squad dominates

DOHA, Qatar - The fourth day of World Cup games has wrapped up, with another upset. Japan beat Germany in the first competitive meeting between the two nations. And there were no goals between Morocco and Croatia, but plenty -- all on one side -- when Spain met Costa Rica. Later, Canada returned to the world stage, but couldn't capitalize on a penalty.
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran, U.S. vs. England, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Qatar vs. Senegal

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
markerzone.com

EDMONTON SLEDGE HOCKEY TEAM HAS SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT STOLEN IN CALIFORNIA

The Storm, a sledge hockey team based in Edmonton, AB, was supposed to be enjoying a tournament in Irvine, California last weekend. Unfortunately for them, some complete jerks drove away with their equipment while the team and staff were at a hotel. "It's devastating. Without the equipment, we can't practice,"...
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy