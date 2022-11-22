Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
KTVU FOX 2
Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in massive World Cup upset
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup Wednesday: Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany; young Spain squad dominates
DOHA, Qatar - The fourth day of World Cup games has wrapped up, with another upset. Japan beat Germany in the first competitive meeting between the two nations. And there were no goals between Morocco and Croatia, but plenty -- all on one side -- when Spain met Costa Rica. Later, Canada returned to the world stage, but couldn't capitalize on a penalty.
KTVU FOX 2
Mighty Messi, Argentina open World Cup with stunning loss, now face uphill climb
DOHA, Qatar - Lionel Messi and Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest stunners in World Cup history Tuesday, as Saudi Arabia pulled off a monumental 2-1 upset at Lusail Stadium. After putting his team into the lead with a first-half penalty in what was expected...
Meet the San Diegan on the US Men’s World Cup roster
Need a reason to watch the World Cup, San Diegans? Well, we have two for you: to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team and local product Luca de la Torre.
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran, U.S. vs. England, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Qatar vs. Senegal
The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
South Korea's President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis.
Chile's unique Atacama desert sullied by world's junk
It may be one of the driest places on Earth -- a brutal, alien landscape where life seems impossible. The driest part is the Yungay district in the city of Antofagasta.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON SLEDGE HOCKEY TEAM HAS SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT STOLEN IN CALIFORNIA
The Storm, a sledge hockey team based in Edmonton, AB, was supposed to be enjoying a tournament in Irvine, California last weekend. Unfortunately for them, some complete jerks drove away with their equipment while the team and staff were at a hotel. "It's devastating. Without the equipment, we can't practice,"...
