Dayton, OH

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20.

According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the dead body of an individual. The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit was called to investigate the death.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the victim’s death. This incident remains under investigation.

