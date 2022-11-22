A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.

BUNNELL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO