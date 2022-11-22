Read full article on original website
Tis’ the Season to 'Be Local Buy Local' with the holiday gift guide
The City of Palm Coast is reminding residents to ‘Be Local Buy Local’ this holiday season with the Be Local Buy Local Holiday Gift Guide. Just like last year, the City of Palm Coast has partnered with several local businesses to offer special promotions in the holiday gift guide and on the city’s social media channels valid from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Residents may view the holiday gift guide by clicking here.
Flagler County commission votes to expand mosquito control areas west and south
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to expand the mosquito control district in Flagler County. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District is looking to expand its service coverage south and west in Flagler County. While the expansion will add a property tax onto the new areas, the expansion will allow the EFMCD to monitor and treat mosquito populations regularly, not just on demand, meeting documents said.
Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano receives the “Lest We Forget" Award
The Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Assembly 2810 and Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church recognized Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano with the Tony Gasparino “Lest We Forget Award.” Attending the ceremony with Juliano was his mother, Patricia and Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. This year's service was dedicated to the memory of Palm Coast Firefighter Brant Gammon.
LETTERS: A Cimmaron Thanksgiving
Every weekday morning, I see so many kids walking and sitting on Cimmaron Drive waiting for the school buses. I often wonder, what’s the difference of a sidewalk for a youngster having to walk to one’s school or to a school bus stop?. I am so thankful nothing...
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
Temple Beth Shalom holds Veterans Day Shabbat service
Veterans and others attended Temple Beth Shalom in Palm Coast on Friday night, Nov. 11, for a special Veterans Day Shabbat service, according to a press release. Temple Beth Shalom is located at 40 Wellington Drive in Palm Coast. For more information, go to tbspalmcoast.org/.
FEMA deadline extended to January for Hurricane Ian
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12 for Hurricane Ian survivors who suffered damage to their properties to apply for federal disaster assistance. “This is good news because we all know the holidays get hectic under the best of circumstances. This action was taken at...
