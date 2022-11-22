Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors Adds New Officers & Two New Board Members
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair. Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal, who will serve as DABC’s new vice...
Savannah Tribune
Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director
Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
Savannah Tribune
Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala
The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Celebration of Black Businesses, on November 17, 2022 at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Center Ballroom. The black carpet event was another inspiring night of celebration, as we recognized community leaders and trendsetters! The chamber’s gala celebrates the dedication, passion and legacy of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
allongeorgia.com
Second Global Automotive Supplier for Hyundai Metaplant To Create 1,500 Jobs in Bryan Co
Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. “When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in...
Company planning Bryan County EV power electric system plant
(The Center Square) – A South Korean car parts company plans to build an electric vehicle power electric system plant in Bryan County. Hyundai Mobis plans to spend $926 million to build the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Richmond Hill. According to a release, the facility will “eventually” employ more than 1,500 people. Georgia Department of Economic Development officials declined to say whether the state offered any incentives to the company,...
WJCL
Where Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock stand on the issues ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
Above file video: Warnock, Walker race heads to runoff. Georgia Bulldog football great Herschel Walker challenges Senator and Savannah native Raphael Warnock in a race and runoff election that has captured the nation's attention. Though Warnock received more votes than Walker in the general election, neither man was able to...
wtoc.com
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
wtoc.com
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County authors publish first books
Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
WJCL
Fort Stewart soldiers receive Thanksgiving meal
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart got an early start to their Thanksgiving holiday. They were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the trimmings. And those serving the meals might surprise you. On any given day it’s business as usual at the 2nd Armored...
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
As Thanksgiving draws near, residents have issues getting food stamps
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – As Thanksgiving gets closer local area residents say they have been having issues receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, benefits. Bryan County resident 70-year-old Stanley Hewitt has been waiting for weeks to get his food stamps. “I called my case worker all last week, two […]
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
wtoc.com
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol and Pooler Police Department ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol along with the Pooler Police Department kicked off their ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign Tuesday. Parents are asked to make sure their child’s safety seats are correctly installed before starting their trip. Drivers are also reminded to slow down...
Savannah mom credits 8-year-old son for saving her life
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It started as any other Friday morning. Lauren Fontaine was getting her two kids – six and eight years old – ready for school. Lauren has been living with type 1 diabetes for 22 years. While helping her kids, Lauren said she felt her blood sugar might be dropping so she […]
