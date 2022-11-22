ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Savannah Tribune

Live Oak Public Libraries Names Executive Director

Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Board of Trustees announces Lola Shelton-Council as Library Executive Director. “Following an extensive, eleven-month search, Live Oak Public Libraries Trustees unanimously selected Ms. Shelton Council. During her time as Interim Director, she showed us that we had a dynamic leader in our midst,” stated Dr. Gordon Baker, Chair of the Regional Library Board.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala

The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Celebration of Black Businesses, on November 17, 2022 at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Center Ballroom. The black carpet event was another inspiring night of celebration, as we recognized community leaders and trendsetters! The chamber’s gala celebrates the dedication, passion and legacy of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Center Square

Company planning Bryan County EV power electric system plant

(The Center Square) – A South Korean car parts company plans to build an electric vehicle power electric system plant in Bryan County. Hyundai Mobis plans to spend $926 million to build the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Richmond Hill. According to a release, the facility will “eventually” employ more than 1,500 people. Georgia Department of Economic Development officials declined to say whether the state offered any incentives to the company,...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County authors publish first books

Two authors with ties to Jasper County recently published their first books and each plans to write at least one more in the future. Lenora L. Wright and Arthur S. Benjamin have published books, now available for purchase, with completely different subjects. One is a children's book; the other is geared to a more diverse audience.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Fort Stewart soldiers receive Thanksgiving meal

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart got an early start to their Thanksgiving holiday. They were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the trimmings. And those serving the meals might surprise you. On any given day it’s business as usual at the 2nd Armored...
FORT STEWART, GA
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah mom credits 8-year-old son for saving her life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It started as any other Friday morning. Lauren Fontaine was getting her two kids – six and eight years old – ready for school. Lauren has been living with type 1 diabetes for 22 years. While helping her kids, Lauren said she felt her blood sugar might be dropping so she […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy