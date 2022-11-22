Read full article on original website
Here's How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home
"Top Gun: Maverick" easily broke Mach 10 in cinemas worldwide, and the long-awaited sequel to Pete Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) 1986 adventure soared right to the top. Director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun" is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and only one of two movies to exceed the billion-dollar mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other is "Jurassic World Dominion," and the President of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, spoke about the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" around the world despite the pandemic.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 22
Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
wegotthiscovered.com
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Get Hulu for $1.99/month for a whole year with this Black Friday deal
Hulu (With Ads) is just $2 a month for 12 months with this limited time offer...
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
TechRadar
Apple TV Plus turns more like Netflix – and that makes it much better value
Apple TV Plus has quietly rolled out an expansion of its library of films in the US, with the streaming service adding a number of licensed movies not owned by the company, for the first time. In what appears to be an experimental move, the service is currently offering a...
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
ComicBook
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
CNET
Netflix's Top Hit Shows and Movies Ever, Ranked (According to Netflix)
Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of dropping stats for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its all-time most watched titles.
Quentin Tarantino Won’t Make His Final Film Until the Movie Business Settles: ‘Is It Just Content on a Streaming Service?’ (Video)
Quentin Tarantino says he’s “not in any hurry” to make one last movie before he retires or pivots to another medium because of the volatile state of the industry. “[The business] is unrecognizable,” the writer-director said during a sit-down interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”
CNET
Is the 'Andor' Finale on Disney Plus?
The latest Star Wars show to arrive on Disney Plus is an absolute banger. Andor, a prequel story that takes place in the five year period leading into 2016's Rogue One, is must-see TV. All 12 episodes are available now. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital...
