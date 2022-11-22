Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Article continues below this ad. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican...
seattlepi.com
Missouri Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday appointed his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be Missouri's next attorney general, making Parson the state's most influential governor in executive branch appointments. Parson has now chosen replacements for four vacant statewide elected seats, while no other governor...
seattlepi.com
Plea hearing scheduled in 'Gasland' drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court...
seattlepi.com
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Article continues below this ad. Investigators...
seattlepi.com
NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos saw their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there was encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. Article continues below this ad. Earnings numbers from the state Division of Gaming...
Comments / 0