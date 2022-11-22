ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota

As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–While many are celebrating the holiday today, not everyone is taking the same traditional approach. One local restaurant gave back to the community in honor of Native American Heritage Month. People made their way to the Watecha Bowl today to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention

A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
BROOKINGS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pride member reflects on previous parade experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– For the first time ever, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band will be showcasing their talents at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In just a couple of days, South Dakota State University students will be sharing their pride on the streets of New York City.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force presents ideas to city council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A task force focusing on homelessness in Sioux Falls shared their ideas to the city council Tuesday on what can be done to help the issue. Since this summer, the group has held eight meetings and many conversations with individuals across the city about homelessness.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Lights to livestream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watecha Bowl gives back

November isn’t just about one holiday. In fact, what first started out as a push for a day of recognition of the significant contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has now grown into a month-long recognition known as Native American Heritage Month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023

BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

