Eagles center Jason Kelce set to break 60-year franchise record

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is set to break a 60-year franchise record when he steps onto the field in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Kelce will play in his 170th game for the Eagles. This will break Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik's record for most regular-season games played by an offensive lineman in the team's proud history.
Eagles to debut alternate black helmets for 'SNF' matchup vs. Packers, will wear them three times this season

The Philadelphia Eagles' anticipated debut for their alternate helmets has finally arrived, as the team unveiled it will wear its alternate black helmets this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wearing the black helmet with the alternate black jerseys and pants is fitting for "Sunday Night Football," even if this is the Eagles' third prime-time game at home this season.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts Have Forged Special Relationship

Sirianni-Hurts relationship continues to grow as wins pile up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni was in the middle of delivering a postgame speech to his team on Sunday night in Indianapolis when he was interrupted by Jalen Hurts. Hurts asked him where Sirianni used to coach. When...
