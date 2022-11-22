Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
9 things to do in NYC this Thanksgiving Day weekend (Nov. 24 - 27)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
pix11.com
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
Washington Square News
How Much is Rent in NYC?
NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn
And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around Rockefeller Center to pedestrians
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season to hit the streets of Midtown, Manhattan — and it’s about to get easier for pedestrians. New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described as the city’s “largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street.” Fifth Avenue from 48th Street to 57th Street will […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: 8 photos shared by stars, spectators
NEW YORK — Spectators lined the New York City streets Thursday to see the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Stars and paradegoers shared their photos with the hashtags #MacysParade2022, #MacysParade and #HappyThanksgiving. Here are some of our favorites:. 1. @therockettes, Instagram. 2. @gloriaestefan, Instagram. 3. @paulaabdul, Instagram. 4....
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
NYC RETIREES PRESIDENT ASKS CITY COUNCIL TO REFRAIN FROM AMENDING CODE: Late Tuesday afternoon, Marianne Pizzitola, president of the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, while praising the Appellate Court-First Department’ decision, warned, “We need the City Council to not introduce any legislation or amend the existing Administrative Code as it relates to this, until a meeting with the retirees is conducted.” Pizzitola calls on Mayor Eric Adams and the unions to convene a meeting with retirees to discuss healthcare savings, of which she said already $325 million has been identified.
Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens
NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
Western Queens Gazette
1,000 Turkeys For NYCHA
Rise Light & Power, proprietor and operator of the Ravenswood Generating Facility, joined Urban Upbound, Western Queens’ leading economic empowerment organization, along with the Share For Life Foundation, to host a Turkey Giveaway at the NYCHA Queensbridge, Astoria, Ravenswood, and Woodside Houses on Friday, November 18, delivering over 1,000 holiday turkeys to neighborhood families ahead of Thanksgiving.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
NYC sanitation officials show off preps for winter weather
NEW YORK -- Winter is on the way, and New York City is ready.Sanitation officials gave a "snow and tell" on Tuesday, showing how sanitation trucks are transformed to take on the snow. Plows and snow chains are added before drivers hit the streets.Officials say some 700 million pounds of salt is already available when the time comes."I would say the most difficult challenge in the winter is really a frozen precip storm, something that's icy. Anything else, you know, we have the playbook for. We have the playbook for that, but ice always presents a bigger challenge than any snow storm," DSNY assistant chief of operations Christian Hourihan said.When the snow and ice comes, crews have about 19,000 lane miles of roadway to clear around the city.
Mother, 2 daughters jump to safety to escape Bronx house fire
Several people were injured, including four firefighters, after a fire broke out a home in the Bronx Wednesday.
Comments / 0