Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Georgians can start voting Saturday with state Supreme Court ruling in Warnock lawsuit
Early voting is set to take place in more than a dozen Georgia counties both days on Thanksgiving weekend after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch attempt by Republican groups to block the polls from opening on Saturday for the runoff for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court justices unanimously denied the […] The post Georgians can start voting Saturday with state Supreme Court ruling in Warnock lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
WTVM
Local attorney weighs in on lawsuit to delay early in-person voting on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Georgia will be able to go to the polls beginning this Saturday for early voting in the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. That’s after an appeals court judge today denied a state motion to block an earlier ruling...
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
News4Jax.com
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”
What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
Democrats Sprint To Jack Up Youth Turnout In Georgia Runoff
Warnock has hired 100 campus organizers ahead of the Dec. 6 showdown.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia leaders pay tribute to Speaker David Ralston as he lies in state at Capitol
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. House Speaker David Ralston made his final journey to the Georgia Capitol Tuesday as throngs of lawmakers and staff gathered to say goodbye to the fixture in state government. “At times, he governed the...
Georgians pay final respects to longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning to honor a man who is revered in every corner of the state. Family, friends and colleagues both Republican and Democrat bid farewell to David Ralston, who died last week at age 68. He was the...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
WMAZ
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday November 23, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Motley Fool
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
Comments / 1