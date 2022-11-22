Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Organizers aim to make new Speedway Drive Through Light Show a Casper tradition
CASPER, Wyo. — Many adults hold happy childhood memories of the family drive through the neighborhood “Christmas Card Lane,” where house after house was dressed up in blazing lights and decorations. Those dense clusters of Christmas neighborhoods are something of a rarity now, but two Casper residents...
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
Thrillist
This Unassuming Patch of Flyover Country Hides a Sky-High Past
Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials and Sunday all-day breakfast. If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
k2radio.com
High Plains Adornment Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals to Casper Families
Casper is...special. There's no other way to put it. When it comes to helping out fellow community members, there may not be a better city on earth than Casper, Wyoming. For proof of this, look no further than the Thanksgiving Holiday. This year, countless individuals and businesses have taken it upon themselves to ensure that nobody in Casper goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
oilcity.news
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
oilcity.news
Anonymous Casper couple donates a thousand servings of Thanksgiving dinner from Eggington’s
CASPER, Wyo. — The 220 Thanksgiving meals from Eggington’s available at the Boys and Girls Club this Wednesday are being provided by an anonymous married couple in Casper, according to a release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The meals consist of all the Thanksgiving...
oilcity.news
La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
caspercollege.edu
Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor
A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper Council talking Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture, unsafe structures and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — During its work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council is set to talk about the proposed sculpture that would be made out of wind turbine blades to resemble Stonehenge. While city staff had identified a site on the grounds of Fort Caspar to potentially donate...
oilcity.news
Up to 6 inches of snow possible on Casper Mountain on Thanksgiving Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected in Natrona County later today along with blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The NWS says up to 3 inches could accumulate in Casper, with up to 6 inches on Casper Mountain possible by tonight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph this afternoon. Snow is expected to arrive by noon. Winter travel conditions will be likely, they said.
Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942
So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
oilcity.news
City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
oilcity.news
New visitor restrictions at Banner Wyoming Medical Center due to flu, respiratory virus activity
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Banner Health announced new visitor restrictions for all hospitals it operates, including the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The new restrictions are in response to increasing flu and respiratory virus activity, Banner said via its social media. The new restrictions at all Banner hospitals are as follows:
