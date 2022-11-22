ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This Unassuming Patch of Flyover Country Hides a Sky-High Past

Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials and Sunday all-day breakfast. If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
BAR NUNN, WY
k2radio.com

High Plains Adornment Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals to Casper Families

Casper is...special. There's no other way to put it. When it comes to helping out fellow community members, there may not be a better city on earth than Casper, Wyoming. For proof of this, look no further than the Thanksgiving Holiday. This year, countless individuals and businesses have taken it upon themselves to ensure that nobody in Casper goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
caspercollege.edu

Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor

A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Up to 6 inches of snow possible on Casper Mountain on Thanksgiving Eve

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected in Natrona County later today along with blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The NWS says up to 3 inches could accumulate in Casper, with up to 6 inches on Casper Mountain possible by tonight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph this afternoon. Snow is expected to arrive by noon. Winter travel conditions will be likely, they said.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942

So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy