z.e.y
2d ago
brave for people to open up about addiction. It comes in many forms. When you read some of these comments you realize the lack of education in rgv.
Tara Sanchez
3d ago
All doctors do is push pills. This is a prime example of why we should stop! There are natural ways to deal with depression and pain. Big pharma is making money and the expense of people's lives! It needs to stop!
Reply(2)
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Diabetes centers offer hope through education in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, and Valley Baptist Health Systems is offering help to the people in the Rio Grande Valley. MaryJane Lopez, registered nurse and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville diabetes program coordinator/educator, said there’s no time like the present for local residents with diabetes to take control of their health. […]
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
KRGV
Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs
As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI. "To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said. Juarez's students, who range in...
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
KRGV
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
borderreport.com
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Valdez discusses the big projects underway in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, has given the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service an update on the big projects happening in his city. In the video interview, Valdez focuses on the eagerly-anticipated Mid Valley International Industrial Park, which will...
KRGV
Officials stress importance of having a smoke detector during Thanksgiving cooking
After two deadly fires in the Valley this week, firefighters are stressing the importance of smoke detectors. Edinburg Fire Marshal Omar Garza said knows how important they can be. “We've been to a number of fires where people have told us, 'you know, if it wasn't for that smoke detector,...
Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, of Edinburg, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said. Martinez […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food
Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
KRGV
Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle
A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
KRGV
Two death investigations underway in Brownsville
Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
kurv.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations
A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
KRGV
Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department. Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the...
Cameron County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 93 new laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the 93 new cases, 36 were confirmed based on PCR testing, the report stated. In addition to the positive reports, Cameron County also received 57 probable reports based on antigen testing, 27 of which […]
Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
