community teacher
2d ago
Please god, no. Stay where you are. TN is a deep red state, dont come here to change it into San Francisco. If you love SF or any other CA city go and live there and tell me how you like it. Asheville, NC would be great for them! It's in a decline!
Reply(16)
72
Beverly Summers Miller
2d ago
Why? Why are all these people from California moving here. Nashville will become Hollyville. I was born and raised in Tennessee so I have the right to voice my opinion. And I'm not gonna debate it with anyone
Reply(2)
36
lionpet
1d ago
They are all leaving CA because they have ruined it with all their liberal bullcrap. Typical. People like this take take take and then when they've used up whatever they were after they move on . Its just not celebrities. Its all the companies and the elitist types.
Reply(2)
12
Comments / 135