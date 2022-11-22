Read full article on original website
Public comment coming to a close on PFAS at Vermont’s only landfill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week marks a key deadline for a project aimed at dealing with so-called forever chemicals at Vermont’s only landfill. The public comment period is coming to a close on a portion of a pilot project aimed at removing PFAS from garbage runoff at the Coventry landfill.
Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he's thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast

There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Newport state's attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse.
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
Wildlife Watch: Venison recipe ideas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. From hearty stews to steak to breakfast sausage, the venison meal possibilities are endless. Ike Bendavid visited with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Josh Morse to cook up a few.
Invaders coming soon to a forest near you
Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
We Can Be Thankful for Vermont’s Wild Turkeys
One of our native wildlife species historically played an important role on Thanksgiving Day. North America’s native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table. Originally found only in the wild, turkeys now exist as meat-producing domesticated derivatives – the broad breasted white, broad...
Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday
Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington World Cup this weekend. Of course, you can’t put on such a big event without a hardworking, dedicated staff. And Killington recruits many of its employees right from its own backyard. As Killington...
Vermont couple are blown off course
Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving
Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving

Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That's according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. Burglaries in the Queen City topple 5-year average. Healthy holiday eating tips courtesy of a clinical dietitian.
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
Traveling for turkey, Vermonters among millions on the move for the holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year as people try to get home for the holiday. Some of those crowds are headed through the Burlington International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration says the Burlington airport is expected to screen...
Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035
Cars, buses, trucks and other modes of transportation are responsible for 40% of Vermont’s climate emissions, making it the state’s most polluting sector. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
Housing pods on Elmwood Ave delayed, charter changes head to Weinberger’s desk
Housing pods on Elmwood Ave delayed, charter changes head to Weinberger's desk

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest.
