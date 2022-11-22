ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments. At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable. Scott also reflected on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track. Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year. Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library. Updated: 2 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse. Updated: 5 hours ago. An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Venison recipe ideas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. From hearty stews to steak to breakfast sausage, the venison meal possibilities are endless. Ike Bendavid visited with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Josh Morse to cook up a few.
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Invaders coming soon to a forest near you

Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
vt-world.com

We Can Be Thankful for Vermont’s Wild Turkeys

One of our native wildlife species historically played an important role on Thanksgiving Day. North America’s native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table. Originally found only in the wild, turkeys now exist as meat-producing domesticated derivatives – the broad breasted white, broad...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
Barton Chronicle

Vermont couple are blown off course

Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott wishes Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving

Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. Burglaries in the Queen City topple 5-year average. Healthy holiday eating tips courtesy of a clinical dietitian. Updated: 19 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
VERMONT STATE

