FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jamie Peter Matherne
Jamie Peter Matherne, 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6:50am. Visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, from 10am to 12pm, with the memorial service to begin at 12pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. He is survived...
Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities
This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
Curtis Joseph Thibodeaux
Curtis Joseph Thibodeaux, 92, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on November 21, 2022. Private services will be held. He is survived by his sons, Curtis P. Thibodeaux and Stephen Thibodeaux; daughters, Pamela Nottingham and Patricia Boudreaux; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Miriam...
Bobby Francis Ellender Sr.
Bobby Francis Ellender Sr., 83, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Family will have service at a later date. He was survived by his wife, Linda Ougel Ellender; his sons, Bobby Ellender Jr. (Daffany) and Bryan Ellender; his daughters, Brandi Ledet (Tracy) and Becki McAlister (Mike); his grandchildren, Bobby Ellender III (Kaitlyn), Zachery Ellender, Madison Ellender, Austin Ledet, Evan Ledet, Shelby Ledet and Ayden McAlister; his great-granchild, Aubrielle Ellender; his sisters, Sue Falgout, Martha Chenier, Shirley Kimball, Sally Newman, Emily Savoie.
Lafourche Parish student Quinn Nicholls receives parish, district, and state recognition for musical talent
Sixth grade, Sixth Ward Middle School student, Quinn Nichols is a rising musical star. The Lafourche Parish All-Youth Honor Band, and District VII All-Youth Honor Band student was recently selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters’ Association All-State Wind Ensemble. Nichols was the only sixth grader in the state selected for this honor.
GALLERY: 2022 Bayou Arts Fest
A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.
This weekend brings Small Business Saturday, music, and Santa!
Looking for something festive this weekend? No worries, there’s plenty from Small Business Saturday shopping to music. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in our area:. Trivia Night at the Distillery | Friday, November 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out to your local distillery for trivia night! Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with the game at 8 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum if 21 years or older!
Gable Joseph Melancon
Gable Joseph Melancon, age 75, passed away Monday November 21, 2022. He was a native of Valentine and resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date.
Public Service Commissioner Rep to be in Houma Nov. 30 to Answer Utility Questions
Do you have questions regarding your utility company? A consumer affairs specialist from the team of Dr. Craig Greene will be available in Houma on November 30. Dr. Craig Greene, Public Service Commissioner, has announced that a consumer affairs specialist from his team will be available to help with questions regarding utility services that fall within the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The representative will be available at the South Central Planning & Development Commission Building located at 5058 West Main Street in Houma from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Fletcher receives $20K donation to create Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship
Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) received a $20,000 donation to create the Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship. The donors, Mike and Blanche Callais, wish to help strengthen the technical workforce through the creation of this scholarship. The scholarship was named after Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier.
Annual Houma Christmas Parade to be held Saturday, December 3
Join the Houma community in welcoming the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Parade and lighting of the Christmas tree!. The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Terrebonne High School. The parade will roll down Main Street, turn on to Barrow Street, and end at the corner of Barrow Street and School street.
Occupant Protection Enforcement Wave Scheduled For Thanksgiving Week in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department is participating in a Click It or Ticket It wave within the City Limits of Thibodaux this week, which began Saturday, November 19th, and will last until Saturday, November 26th. Thibodaux...
Tree for Life Ceremony to honor those affected by cancer
Terrebonne General Health System | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite you to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the Tree for Life ceremony at the Cancer Center. This event unites cancer survivors, families and caregivers for a special evening to remember and honor those who have been affected by cancer.
Dining-in for Thanksgiving? Here are three places that are open on Thursday
Don’t want all the muss and fuss of Thanksgiving dinner in your home? Don’t worry! Here are three local restaurants that are open to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day. Plantation Inn is open and serving their famous Thanksgiving day Buffet! The all-you-can-eat menu includes prime rib, ham and turkey with all the fixins! Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults are $28.95; senior citizens are $25.95; children 5-12 are $16.95; under 5 years are free. You may also place to-go orders.
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Breakfast with Santa returns!
The Kiwanis Club of Houma is pleased to present Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Vandebilt Catholic High School. “We are thrilled to offer this family tradition, and community favorite one again,” said George Robichaux President-Elect of Kiwanis Club of Houma. Returning after a hiatus from...
Warriors of Hope host second annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day
Join Warriors of Hope for the 2022 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day! Kick off the special day at 7:30 a.m., and enjoy a walk or run in Thibodaux. “Come join us for a fun event while giving on Thanksgiving,” said Teri Larisey, CEO and founder of Warrior of Hope. Larisey founded the nonprofit organization after losing her son Brock to cancer. “After what would have been his 24 birthday, I knew I needed to do this. He wanted to be remembered for doing something good, but he didn’t have the chance, so I did it in his memory,” Larisey shared.
Celebrate Locally for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday is a great way to get started shopping for the holidays while shopping locally. Here are some options to celebrate supporting your local businesses this weekend!. Small Business Saturday Market at the Plaza. Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 488 Corporate Drive, Houma Join...
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
