ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before. They rebounded multiple times within the game, too. After an overthrow by Cousins was intercepted by Jonathan Jones and returned 55 yards to set up a field goal in the first quarter, the Vikings scored on five straight possessions excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LSUCountry

Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy