Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12
The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before. They rebounded multiple times within the game, too. After an overthrow by Cousins was intercepted by Jonathan Jones and returned 55 yards to set up a field goal in the first quarter, the Vikings scored on five straight possessions excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.
Lane Kiffin is probably going to be Auburn's next head coach. But when is it happening?
Here's a rundown of how the hiring could occur for the Tigers.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Hugh Freeze 'will get a long look' if Lane Kiffin stays at Ole Miss, CBS Sports says
Auburn's coaching search winds down with Ole Miss leader Lane Kiffin reportedly a top target for the Tigers. But if Auburn does not lure Kiffin away from its SEC West rival, Liberty's Hugh Freeze "will get a long look" from the Tigers, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Lane Kiffin...
Report: What Lane Kiffin Told Ole Miss Players About Auburn Speculation
Lane Kiffin has been involved in numerous rumors over the last 24 hours. The Ole Miss head coach was rumored to be stepping down and heading to Auburn to become its next head coach before it was thwarted by Kiffin himself. Amid this speculation, he had a meeting with his...
247Sports
Nick Saban: 'I think Cadillac Williams has done a really good job' at Auburn
Auburn and Alabama face off in the latest edition of the Iron Bowl with different implications on the line. Under interim head coach Cadillac Williams, the Tigers seem to have a renewed sense of energy, something Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban refused to overlook. "This is one of the greatest...
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Saban evaluates Alabama's preparation for re-energized Auburn team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After the Tennessee game, Alabama’s first loss of the 2022 season, Nick Saban said he believed his team was tight before taking the field at Neyland Stadium. On his Thursday radio show prior to the Iron Bowl, a caller asked the Crimson Tide head coach...
Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU
The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
One ESPN analyst thinks Lane Kiffin will take the Auburn job
The drama surrounding Ole Miss head coach and potential Auburn candidate Lane Kiffin has certainly sparked commentary from all corners of the college football world, and an SEC legend gave his own take on Wednesday. Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker and current ESPN GameDay host David Pollack joined host Dan Patrick...
Comments / 0