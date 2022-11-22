ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio

On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Laurel double homicide arrested in Ohio

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Laurel was arrested in Fremont, Ohio. Laurel police said they were notified about Ronald Buckley’s arrested on Tuesday, November 22. He was arrested at a Fremont hotel. Buckley was wanted in Laurel on two counts of murder and several other violent […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded during a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in the Johnson community. The deputy wounded Wednesday was identified lae Wednesday night by JCSD as Joey Davis, a law enforcement volunteer who...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Dawson Cutoff opened Wednesday morning in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning. Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
COLLINS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi woman distributed 18 pounds of meth, gets 5 year sentence for conspiracy to distribute

A Mississippi woman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in October 2020, and continuing to Dec. 9, 2020, Maketia Dozier, 35, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Hattiesburg area. During the course of the conspiracy, Dozier was found to be responsible for the distribution of 18 pounds of methamphetamine.
HATTIESBURG, MS

