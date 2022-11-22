Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
WDAM-TV
Wanted man arrested in case related to West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident earlier in November. According to HPD, 38-year-old Jerome Strickland, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault....
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
WDAM-TV
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville man sentenced for 2020 violent attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was sentenced to a total of 40 years in connection to a violent attack in 2020. According to 12th District Attorney Lin Carter, 40-year-old Leon J. Trevino was ordered to serve 20 of those years day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court.
WDAM-TV
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio
On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley. According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
Man wanted for Laurel double homicide arrested in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Laurel was arrested in Fremont, Ohio. Laurel police said they were notified about Ronald Buckley’s arrested on Tuesday, November 22. He was arrested at a Fremont hotel. Buckley was wanted in Laurel on two counts of murder and several other violent […]
WDAM-TV
‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The day after a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty, Sheriff Joe Berlin took to Facebook to express his thanks to all those who do their jobs despite the risk. The sheriff’s department announced Thursday morning that the bullets...
WLBT
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy expected to make complete recovery after surgery
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded during a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening in the Johnson community. The deputy wounded Wednesday was identified lae Wednesday night by JCSD as Joey Davis, a law enforcement volunteer who...
WDAM-TV
Dawson Cutoff opened Wednesday morning in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1.5 million sewer project wrapped up in Petal, with Dawson Cutoff reopening to through traffic Wednesday morning. Ward 4 Petal Alderman Craig Strickland cautioned followers on his Facebook page to watch their speedometers if traveling on the short connector between South Main Street and Carterville Road.
WDAM-TV
CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
Court: Mississippi woman distributed 18 pounds of meth, gets 5 year sentence for conspiracy to distribute
A Mississippi woman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in October 2020, and continuing to Dec. 9, 2020, Maketia Dozier, 35, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Hattiesburg area. During the course of the conspiracy, Dozier was found to be responsible for the distribution of 18 pounds of methamphetamine.
