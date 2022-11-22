Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
‘A Brave New World of Software Piracy:’ Lawsuit Takes Aim at Scrapping Methods Underpinning Modern Artificial Intelligence
Anyone following the tech industry knows lawsuits at this point are a dime a dozen, however, a new entry filed this month against Microsoft owned Github challenges the fundamental foundational principles underpinning some of the most important artificial intelligence advancements in the past three decades. The lawsuit, led by programmer...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org
Opinion: The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime
In a split moment, violence can change our lives. We could become a target of violence in our home, school, workplace and community. You might be slapped, punched, stabbed or shot, resulting in serious injuries, trauma or even death. When someone is victimized, adequate support services should be available to...
Phys.org
Research reveals accent discrimination in hiring
People from minority groups who speak with 'non-standard' accents face discrimination in job interviews, researchers from The University of Queensland have found. The study examined the experiences of people classed as speaking with a 'standard' accent, one that is generally known and accepted as the way of speaking (for example American-accented English in the United States), versus candidates with 'non-standard' accents.
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Phys.org
Mathematical theorem used to crack US government encryption algorithm
In the digital era and moving towards quantum computing, protecting data against hack attacks is one of our biggest challenges—and one that experts, governments, and industries worldwide work hard to address. While this is an effort to build a more connected and safe future, it can certainly learn from the past.
Department of Justice opens investigation into real estate tech company accused of collusion with landlords
Questions have arisen about a 2017 merger between RealPage and its largest pricing competitor. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe DOJ will examine whether RealPage helped landlords coordinate rent increases. Questions also swirl around a 2017 merger deal with its largest competitor.
Phys.org
Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness
Some people have strong reactions to art and music, others hardly any. In 2020, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, developed a method that scientists can use to predict the general receptivity of potential study participants to aesthetic stimuli. Initially, the Aesthetic Responsiveness Assessment (AReA) was available only in German and English. Now, however, a team of researchers from the MPIEA and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) in Tehran, Iran, have validated the procedure in Persian (Farsi) as well. Their findings have just been published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
Phys.org
Climate plays large role in carbon release from streams, researchers find
There is a less obvious source of carbon emissions than cars and factories: rivers and streams. Inland waters release carbon in the atmosphere, but their contributions depend on their concentration of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) from minerals and other sources. But what factors impact DIC concentrations? A team of Penn State engineers has now determined that both water discharge—or the volume of water flowing through a river or stream—and climate itself may have significant influence.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal effects of defects on electron emission property of graphene electrodes
After studying the effects of irradiation defects on the work function of graphene electrodes in thermionic energy converters (TECs), a research team found that the generation of defects in graphene through irradiation would increase the work function and reduce the electron emission capacity. This results in reduced power output and conversion efficiency of TECs.
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire) Earlier this year, Sumsub announced its revamped Video Identification solution is compliant with German KYC/AML regulatory requirements set by BaFin. This means fintech, crypto, trading and gaming businesses located in Germany onboard customers safely and securely – either by using the Sumsub platform and interview scripts for video KYC, or by outsourcing the whole KYC process and letting Sumsub’s in-house trained operators conduct the interviews (in English or German).
How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation
In the last few years, we have seen several use cases of the blockchain. From gaming to education, nothing has been off-limits for this revolutionary technology. Today, we see it emerging into more significant and nuanced fields across the spectrum. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, is one of the trends that has seen blockchain moving into the critical field of scientific research and development.
Workplace automation could affect income inequality even more than we thought
"So-so automation" benefits companies far more than workers. Deposit PhotosA new study from MIT and Boston University argues workplace automation is even more problematic than previous research shows.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Futureproofing Cybersecurity With On-Premise Video And Access Control Systems
In 2022, it took around 9 months to identify and contain a breach. To prevent a cybersecurity breach for your business, you need to think about your on-premise security systems. How can you futureproof your cybersecurity with on-premise video and access control systems?. Keep reading to learn about on-premise video...
mmm-online.com
‘Do no harm’ applies to startups, too. Healthcare marketers on harsh prison sentence for Elizabeth Holmes
The Theranos saga culminated Friday when convicted ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes was handed a prison term of more than 11 years by a federal judge. Her sentence fell between the 15 years prosecutors had sought and the nine-year recommendation made by a probation officer. Holmes’ attorneys argued for no more than 18 months.
MedicalXpress
CPR mannikins used in instructive social media posts lack diversity, influencing patient outcomes and disparities
Investigators found that there is a marked lack of diversity in the mannikins depicted by public social media accounts of organizations that administer cardiopulmonary (CPR) education. Less than 10% represented Black or Asian individuals and none represented pregnant women. Their study is published as a Research Letter in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
