marktechpost.com

Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs

The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
Phys.org

How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org

Opinion: The criminal justice system is retraumatizing victims of violent crime

In a split moment, violence can change our lives. We could become a target of violence in our home, school, workplace and community. You might be slapped, punched, stabbed or shot, resulting in serious injuries, trauma or even death. When someone is victimized, adequate support services should be available to...
Phys.org

Research reveals accent discrimination in hiring

People from minority groups who speak with 'non-standard' accents face discrimination in job interviews, researchers from The University of Queensland have found. The study examined the experiences of people classed as speaking with a 'standard' accent, one that is generally known and accepted as the way of speaking (for example American-accented English in the United States), versus candidates with 'non-standard' accents.
Vice

Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works

What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Phys.org

Mathematical theorem used to crack US government encryption algorithm

In the digital era and moving towards quantum computing, protecting data against hack attacks is one of our biggest challenges—and one that experts, governments, and industries worldwide work hard to address. While this is an effort to build a more connected and safe future, it can certainly learn from the past.
Phys.org

Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness

Some people have strong reactions to art and music, others hardly any. In 2020, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, developed a method that scientists can use to predict the general receptivity of potential study participants to aesthetic stimuli. Initially, the Aesthetic Responsiveness Assessment (AReA) was available only in German and English. Now, however, a team of researchers from the MPIEA and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) in Tehran, Iran, have validated the procedure in Persian (Farsi) as well. Their findings have just been published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Phys.org

Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination

A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
crowdfundinsider.com

Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution

Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
Phys.org

Climate plays large role in carbon release from streams, researchers find

There is a less obvious source of carbon emissions than cars and factories: rivers and streams. Inland waters release carbon in the atmosphere, but their contributions depend on their concentration of dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) from minerals and other sources. But what factors impact DIC concentrations? A team of Penn State engineers has now determined that both water discharge—or the volume of water flowing through a river or stream—and climate itself may have significant influence.
Phys.org

Researchers reveal effects of defects on electron emission property of graphene electrodes

After studying the effects of irradiation defects on the work function of graphene electrodes in thermionic energy converters (TECs), a research team found that the generation of defects in graphene through irradiation would increase the work function and reduce the electron emission capacity. This results in reduced power output and conversion efficiency of TECs.
The Associated Press

Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification

Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire) Earlier this year, Sumsub announced its revamped Video Identification solution is compliant with German KYC/AML regulatory requirements set by BaFin. This means fintech, crypto, trading and gaming businesses located in Germany onboard customers safely and securely – either by using the Sumsub platform and interview scripts for video KYC, or by outsourcing the whole KYC process and letting Sumsub’s in-house trained operators conduct the interviews (in English or German).
HackerNoon

How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation

In the last few years, we have seen several use cases of the blockchain. From gaming to education, nothing has been off-limits for this revolutionary technology. Today, we see it emerging into more significant and nuanced fields across the spectrum. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, is one of the trends that has seen blockchain moving into the critical field of scientific research and development.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Futureproofing Cybersecurity With On-Premise Video And Access Control Systems

In 2022, it took around 9 months to identify and contain a breach. To prevent a cybersecurity breach for your business, you need to think about your on-premise security systems. How can you futureproof your cybersecurity with on-premise video and access control systems?. Keep reading to learn about on-premise video...
MedicalXpress

CPR mannikins used in instructive social media posts lack diversity, influencing patient outcomes and disparities

Investigators found that there is a marked lack of diversity in the mannikins depicted by public social media accounts of organizations that administer cardiopulmonary (CPR) education. Less than 10% represented Black or Asian individuals and none represented pregnant women. Their study is published as a Research Letter in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

