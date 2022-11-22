ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

TheConversationAU

An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy

An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
scitechdaily.com

Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core

A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
ZDNet

We have liftoff: NASA's Artemis rocket launches, and Orion is headed to the Moon

The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS), carrying the Orion spacecraft, has finally launched and is en route to the Moon. Liftoff happened on time at 1:47 AM EST from Launch Complex 39B in Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The flight around the Moon and back gives NASA a chance to test the integrated systems in a deep-space environment before sending up crewed missions in the next decade. It also will test Orion's heat shield, and how it can recover the crew module after re-entry, descent and splashdown.
Outsider.com

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Discovers ‘Cosmic Keyhole’ in Space: See the Jaw-Dropping Photo

In time for Halloween, NASA‘s Hubble Telescope captured a spooky image of what the agency has labeled a “cosmic keyhole.” The strange phenomenon, featured in the image below, sees ghostly tendrils of cosmic clouds swirling in space around a dark hole. That hole is then lit by what appears to be a single distant star. And the black space at the center of the photo appears oddly similar to a keyhole. Check it out.
scitechdaily.com

Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon

This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
Vice

NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
Phys.org

Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies

An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
CBS Sacramento

Humans will live on the moon "in this decade," NASA official says

Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...
Science Focus

The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket

The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

