An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
scitechdaily.com
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
ZDNet
We have liftoff: NASA's Artemis rocket launches, and Orion is headed to the Moon
The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS), carrying the Orion spacecraft, has finally launched and is en route to the Moon. Liftoff happened on time at 1:47 AM EST from Launch Complex 39B in Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The flight around the Moon and back gives NASA a chance to test the integrated systems in a deep-space environment before sending up crewed missions in the next decade. It also will test Orion's heat shield, and how it can recover the crew module after re-entry, descent and splashdown.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
NASA’s Hubble Telescope Discovers ‘Cosmic Keyhole’ in Space: See the Jaw-Dropping Photo
In time for Halloween, NASA‘s Hubble Telescope captured a spooky image of what the agency has labeled a “cosmic keyhole.” The strange phenomenon, featured in the image below, sees ghostly tendrils of cosmic clouds swirling in space around a dark hole. That hole is then lit by what appears to be a single distant star. And the black space at the center of the photo appears oddly similar to a keyhole. Check it out.
Eerie green fireball detected hours before smashing into Lake Ontario in the dead of night
A renegade meteor flared in Earth’s atmosphere in the wee hours of Nov. 19, creating a bright green fireball in the sky over the eastern US and Canada.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
NASA's Artemis 1 spacecraft flies by moon with Apollo 11 lunar soil aboard
Four small pieces of the moon on a NASA spacecraft have come closer to the lunar surface than they have been in over 50 years. The Apollo 11 samples' return home was part of the Artemis 1 mission.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
NASA loses contact with Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft for 47 minutes
NASA unexpectedly lost contact with its Artemis 1 Orion capsule early Wednesday morning (Nov. 23), for reasons that remain unclear.
Phys.org
Astronomers observe intra-group light—the elusive glow between distant galaxies
An international team of astronomers have turned a new technique onto a group of galaxies and the faint light between them—known as 'intra-group light'—to characterize the stars that dwell there. Lead author of the study published in MNRAS, Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla from the School of Physics at UNSW...
Dried-up river exposes a rare fossil of the largest big cat on the continent, the American lion
This fossil is so rare, that any information learned from it will help us understand so much more about this animal.
Humans will live on the moon "in this decade," NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it's just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the program manager for the Orion spacecraft onboard the Artemis 1 flight, told the BBC that the agency plans to have humans living on the moon sooner rather than later. "Certainly in this decade, we're going to have people living [on the moon]," he told the BBC. "The durations, you know, depending on how...
Science Focus
The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket
The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
