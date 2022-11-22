ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ktalnews.com

Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Parade

75 Christmas Activities to Intentionally Make the Season Oh-So-Bright

'Tis the season for family. Whether you'll be traveling or in the comfort of your own home, we've compiled 75 Christmas activities sure that will help you make this Christmas season memorable. We're recommending that you order your Christmas cards and update your address list. Be spontaneous and decide to go ice skating one sunny Saturday afternoon (either just the adults or with kids), or do some advanced planning and buy tickets to a holiday concert. Be intentional about some fun things you want to be sure to include this year.
reviewed.com

The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022

The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.
The Hill

Christmas tree growers warn of higher prices: ‘Inflation impacts absolutely everything’

Christmas tree growers are warning that their prices will inflate this year due to economic instability and environmental conditions. “Because inflation impacts absolutely everything, the industry is seeing increases in shipping costs, fertilizer, trucking, everything you can possibly think of, whether it be real or artificial trees. So I think consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year,” American Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jami Warner told “Good Morning America” on Friday.
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
The World

Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
findingfarina.com

The Benefits of Black Mulch for Your Garden

Having a well-groomed yard can do wonders for the value of your property. The majority of buyers look first at the front of the property when they consider purchasing a home. A well-manicured yard gives off a sense of cleanliness to visitors. Thus, it leads to a greater possibility of a higher purchase price. The increased curb appeal originating from a well-maintained yard can boost your confidence. It can even give you an overall happier lifestyle.

