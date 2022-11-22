ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis

The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more

LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports

Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad

The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Trenton Irwin to active roster from practice squad

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin has seen a fair amount of playing time as a practice squad elevation in recent weeks and he’s done well enough with it that he is now a member of the active roster. The Bengals announced that they have signed Irwin to their 53-man roster....
Yardbarker

Seahawks Designate LB Jon Rhattigan To Return To Practice

He had been on the PUP list since August. Rhattigan, 23, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad. Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson are questionable for Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Tuesday he will play against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Officially, though, Parsons is questionable with ankle and knee injuries. Parsons, who made All-Pro last season as a rookie with 13 sacks, has 10 sacks this season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness) also is questionable,...
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports

How Sirianni’s favorite meeting led to game-winning play

Nick Sirianni called it the “grimiest, longest meeting” the Eagles have every week. “You might have to ask some of the other guys if they love that meeting,” Sirianni joked, “because it can be a grind.”. Every Wednesday night, Sirianni sits down with his coaching staff...
WASHINGTON, PA
numberfire.com

Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) DNP on Wednesday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Doubs continues to miss time with a high ankle sprain and remained absent from practice on Wednesday. Doubs will need to return to at least a limited practice on Thursday to have a realistic chance of facing the Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12

David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Rams add Case Cookus to practice squad

With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams have added another passer to the team. Los Angeles has signed Case Cookus to the practice squad along with veteran center Cole Toner. Cookus has spent time with the Giants,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

K’Lavon Chaisson returns to practice

The Jaguars announced they have designated linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to return from injured reserve. Chaisson practiced Wednesday. The team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 12 after he injured his knee against the Texans. Chaisson missed the past five games. His return to practice opens a 21-day window for the...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad

The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday. Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots have signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Broncos sign Dakota Allen off Browns practice squad

The Broncos have added a linebacker. Denver announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Dakota Allen off of Cleveland’s practice squad. Allen has appeared in four games for the Browns this season, playing all his snaps on special teams. He recorded two tackles. Featured in the second season...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy