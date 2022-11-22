Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Trenton Irwin to active roster from practice squad
Wide receiver Trenton Irwin has seen a fair amount of playing time as a practice squad elevation in recent weeks and he’s done well enough with it that he is now a member of the active roster. The Bengals announced that they have signed Irwin to their 53-man roster....
Yardbarker
Seahawks Designate LB Jon Rhattigan To Return To Practice
He had been on the PUP list since August. Rhattigan, 23, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad. Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson are questionable for Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Tuesday he will play against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Officially, though, Parsons is questionable with ankle and knee injuries. Parsons, who made All-Pro last season as a rookie with 13 sacks, has 10 sacks this season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness) also is questionable,...
Texans vs. Dolphins Thanksgiving injury report: CB Derek Stingley would not have practiced
The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 12 encounter with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Hard Rock Stadium. The practice report was merely an estimation of participation as the Texans held a walkthrough on Thanksgiving. Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring) was...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: We’ll see where Jameson Williams can go and how fast he can get there
There was some good news out of Detroit on Monday, as the Lions opened the practice window for rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, Williams tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in January’s national championship game. But now he’s getting close to making his season debut.
NBC Sports
How Sirianni’s favorite meeting led to game-winning play
Nick Sirianni called it the “grimiest, longest meeting” the Eagles have every week. “You might have to ask some of the other guys if they love that meeting,” Sirianni joked, “because it can be a grind.”. Every Wednesday night, Sirianni sits down with his coaching staff...
NBC Sports
Cowboys’ two interceptions, seven penalties help Giants take 13-7 lead into locker room
The Cowboys can’t get out of their own way today. Four days after destroying the Vikings 40-3, the Cowboys trail the Giants 13-7 at halftime. The Cowboys have been their own worst enemy. The Giants have held Tony Pollard to 21 total yards on 10 touches and stopped Ezekiel...
numberfire.com
Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Doubs continues to miss time with a high ankle sprain and remained absent from practice on Wednesday. Doubs will need to return to at least a limited practice on Thursday to have a realistic chance of facing the Eagles.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12
David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
NBC Sports
Rams add Case Cookus to practice squad
With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol and backup John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Rams have added another passer to the team. Los Angeles has signed Case Cookus to the practice squad along with veteran center Cole Toner. Cookus has spent time with the Giants,...
NBC Sports
K’Lavon Chaisson returns to practice
The Jaguars announced they have designated linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to return from injured reserve. Chaisson practiced Wednesday. The team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 12 after he injured his knee against the Texans. Chaisson missed the past five games. His return to practice opens a 21-day window for the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad
The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday. Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots have signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Broncos sign Dakota Allen off Browns practice squad
The Broncos have added a linebacker. Denver announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Dakota Allen off of Cleveland’s practice squad. Allen has appeared in four games for the Browns this season, playing all his snaps on special teams. He recorded two tackles. Featured in the second season...
Comments / 0