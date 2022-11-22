McKenzie failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Browns in Detroit. McKenzie played 37 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in the contest, his fewest of the campaign. This was his first game in 2022 during which he's failed to record at least one catch, and he also didn't receive a carry for the first time since Week 6. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir saw a slight uptick by playing 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he also didn't record a catch (and didn't even see a target). For the time being, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are the only Bills wide receivers who can be confidently started in most fantasy formats.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO