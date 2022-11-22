ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says

By AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2785JK_0jKLOnI600

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace.

Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%.

“When you have a good product, people will buy it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press.

More than 665,000 new people have bought plans on the marketplace since open enrollment started on Nov. 1.

HHS didn’t provide any demographic details about the new enrollees, but Becerra said he hopes the agency is reaching people in marginalized communities. Already this year, the marketplace saw huge gains in the number of Black, Latino and Native Americans who sought coverage.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Latino enrollees jumped from 1.7 million to 2.6 million while 1.3 million Black people enrolled last year, up from 900,000 the year before. The number of American Indian enrollees increased from 52,000 to 68,000.

“There’s a very strong chance we’re continuing to get communities that had been left behind to sign up,” Becerra said.

The boost in enrollment is largely driven by generous subsidies — extended through 2025 in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law — that keep monthly premiums payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who sign up.

People can sign up for coverage on HealthCare.gov or through their state’s marketplace by Dec. 15 to get coverage that starts on Jan. 1.

Experts will be watching to see if the strong start to the ACA’s open enrollment continues for the next few weeks.

“This demonstrates very solid demand for health insurance,” said Massey Whorley, a principal at health consulting firm Avalere. “Only time will tell if this is truly, outsized significant growth, or if it is people acting earlier in the open enrollment window.”

The record-low insurance rate in the U.S. could also be disrupted next year, when the government is expected to declare an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and boot millions of Medicaid recipients off the coverage. That could drive more people to the federal marketplace in 2023, Whorley added.

“We’re going to be looking at a period of significant flux,” Whorley said. “All of this points to more and more people coming into the exchange.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Providers stare down a litany of Medicare cuts

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. DOCTORS TRY TO THWART CUTS TO MEDICARE — As the countdown to year’s end continues, health care providers are racing to avert a tsunami of potential Medicare reimbursement cuts that kick in unless Congress acts.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

How Medicare beneficiaries were duped by Rx reform

Thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), premiums for Medicare Part D outpatient drug plans will start to rise over the next few years. The increase will be 6 percent a year, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and private forecasts. To make matters worse, in a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January

New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy