Florida State

MSNBC

Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time before the former president lashed out against the news and the new special counsel. As NBC News reported, we didn’t have to wait long. In remarks...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

Former President Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats. The court’s order on Tuesday caps a multiyear legal battle, paving the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to receive the former president’s tax returns.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end Dec. 21, potentially upending border enforcement as Republicans are about to take control of the House from the Democrats following midterm elections and are planning to make immigration a central part of their agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS New York

Prosecutors rest in Trump Organization criminal trial

Manhattan prosecutors called their last witness Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal trial. During three weeks of testimony, they portrayed a company for which many of the top executives not named Trump allegedly devised a series of schemes to avoid taxes on income and luxury benefits.Two Trump Organization companies and former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were charged with more than a dozen counts related to fraud and tax evasion. No member of the Trump family has been charged in the case. Weisselberg previously entered a guilty plea in the case and agreed to testify for the prosecution. During more than...
The Hill

CNN asks judge to dismiss Trump defamation claim

CNN is asking a judge in Florida to toss a lawsuit filed by former President Trump against the network earlier this fall on First Amendment grounds. The cable news network and Trump’s lawyers have battled in court in recent weeks over the former president’s lawsuit accusing CNN of defamation over its coverage of his 2020 election claims.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘Like a bulldog’: Professor Tribe reacts to new Trump special counsel

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about how the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s investigations into former President Donald Trump will impact the pace of the probes and any possible indictments that may come.Nov. 22, 2022.
newsnationnow.com

Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
FLORIDA STATE
