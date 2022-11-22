ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says

A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
TEXAS STATE
money.com

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
The Independent

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The administration plans to appeal. Here's what to know if you've applied for relief:WHAT HAPPENS NOW?While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its site. “As a result, at this...
FOX59

With student loan forgiveness thrown out, students/grads face January payments

That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy