ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says

By AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AqlZ9_0jKLOeLZ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace.

Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%.

“When you have a good product, people will buy it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press.

More than 665,000 new people have bought plans on the marketplace since open enrollment started on Nov. 1.

HHS didn’t provide any demographic details about the new enrollees, but Becerra said he hopes the agency is reaching people in marginalized communities. Already this year, the marketplace saw huge gains in the number of Black, Latino and Native Americans who sought coverage.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Latino enrollees jumped from 1.7 million to 2.6 million while 1.3 million Black people enrolled last year, up from 900,000 the year before. The number of American Indian enrollees increased from 52,000 to 68,000.

“There’s a very strong chance we’re continuing to get communities that had been left behind to sign up,” Becerra said.

The boost in enrollment is largely driven by generous subsidies — extended through 2025 in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law — that keep monthly premiums payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who sign up.

People can sign up for coverage on HealthCare.gov or through their state’s marketplace by Dec. 15 to get coverage that starts on Jan. 1.

Experts will be watching to see if the strong start to the ACA’s open enrollment continues for the next few weeks.

“This demonstrates very solid demand for health insurance,” said Massey Whorley, a principal at health consulting firm Avalere. “Only time will tell if this is truly, outsized significant growth, or if it is people acting earlier in the open enrollment window.”

The record-low insurance rate in the U.S. could also be disrupted next year, when the government is expected to declare an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and boot millions of Medicaid recipients off the coverage. That could drive more people to the federal marketplace in 2023, Whorley added.

“We’re going to be looking at a period of significant flux,” Whorley said. “All of this points to more and more people coming into the exchange.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nevada Current

Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy