Knicks seeking first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Reports have been swirling about Immanuel Quickley’s trade availability for weeks, and Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that the Knicks would want a first-round pick in return for the combo guard.

Per Katz, New York has “targeted” a first rounder for Quickley, who has been made available for trades by the Knicks, along with veteran point guard Derrick Rose, according to multiple reports. The Knicks have a crowded guard room, and a clear No. 1 in Jalen Brunson, who poured in 34 points in Monday’s win over the Thunder.

Quickley’s dreadful shooting slump to start the season has improved, and his defense has been a very valuable commodity for the Knicks. But New York could be looking to compile even more first-round picks as they continue to hold out hope that they will eventually find a suitable trade package to acquire an elusive superstar.

Quickley is eligible for an extension at the end of this season.

