NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
BBC
Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment
When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
NBC Sports
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Bobby Finke made his first splash by reaching an Olympic Trials final in 2016 at age 16. Now with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships medals, the 23-year-old has taken the swimming world by storm. Earlier this week, Finke, a proud product of the University of Florida, took home multiple honors, including Male Athlete of the Year, at the Golden Goggles — the Oscars of U.S. swimming.
Who is the most awarded Olympian? Also breaking it down by Summer and Winter Games.
The iconic medal ceremony caps each event at the Olympics. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals.
NBC Sports
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals
MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which is being held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.
Jon Lewis' to-do list: Manage comebacks, nurture youngsters and see England Women soar
New head coach expects to have 10 T20Is to get to know his team before World Cup
worldboxingnews.net
Team USA secure medals at World Youth Championships
Team USA had a mixed day of results during the semifinals of the 2022 Youth World Championships, with three boxers earning bronze medals and advancing one to this weekend’s finals in La Nucia, Spain. Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) advanced to the championship bout following her walkover victory over...
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5
For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
Meet the Breitling All-Star Squad: Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim is a star on the slopes—and off the mountain, she’s become an icon for her advocacy.
Lukaku to miss Belgium’s World Cup opener, Hazard to start
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation’s World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. Lukaku, 29, hasn’t appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and...
Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship ATP & WTA Entry List featuring Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Raducanu and Jabeur
The 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be the fourteenth edition of the exhibition event played at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. This year, it will take place from December 16th through 18th and five out of eight players are already known. Last year, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic in the women's tournament to become the first Arab to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This year, the Tunisian will compete too but she will play against a different player.
theScore
Canucks in Qatar - Episode 6: Fearless Canada deserved more against Belgium 🎧
'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
Italy and Canada advance to set up Davis Cup semi-final showdown
Italy will play Canada for a place in the Davis Cup final after both came through tight quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.Unlike Australia and Croatia’s victories on Tuesday and Wednesday, both these ties went to deciding doubles rubbers, with Canada completing the last-four line-up just after midnight in southern Spain by seeing off Germany after Italy had beaten USA.The US were left with work to do following Lorenzo Sonego’s upset of Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked more than 20 places higher, 6-3 7-6 (7).Comeback Complete 🤩🇨🇦What a performance from @VasekPospisil and @denis_shapo who secure a stunning 2-6 6-3 6-3 to...
World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup...
tennisuptodate.com
Murray set to start 2023 season at Adelaide International
Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide Invitational instead of the United Cup where many thought he would play. Playing at the Adelaide International is something Murray never did and when he expressed excitement about coming to the city for the first time and competing there. Murray has a clear goal in mind for next year and that is to return to the top and the event will give him a solid chance to do so.
Watch: Adrien Rabiot And Olivier Giroud Score As France Overturn Australia Before Half-Time - FIFA World Cup
Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud both score as France overturn the deficit before half-time after an early goal by Australia.
