NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
BBC

Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment

When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
NBC Sports

Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

Bobby Finke made his first splash by reaching an Olympic Trials final in 2016 at age 16. Now with two Olympic gold medals and two world championships medals, the 23-year-old has taken the swimming world by storm. Earlier this week, Finke, a proud product of the University of Florida, took home multiple honors, including Male Athlete of the Year, at the Golden Goggles — the Oscars of U.S. swimming.
NBC Sports

How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Sports

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
worldboxingnews.net

Team USA secure medals at World Youth Championships

Team USA had a mixed day of results during the semifinals of the 2022 Youth World Championships, with three boxers earning bronze medals and advancing one to this weekend’s finals in La Nucia, Spain. Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) advanced to the championship bout following her walkover victory over...
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5

For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
The Associated Press

Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
tennisuptodate.com

2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship ATP & WTA Entry List featuring Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Raducanu and Jabeur

The 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be the fourteenth edition of the exhibition event played at the International Tennis Center at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. This year, it will take place from December 16th through 18th and five out of eight players are already known. Last year, Ons Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic in the women's tournament to become the first Arab to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. This year, the Tunisian will compete too but she will play against a different player.
theScore

Canucks in Qatar - Episode 6: Fearless Canada deserved more against Belgium 🎧

'Canucks in Qatar' is a soccer podcast from theScore, tracking Canada's men's national team as it returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. From exclusive interviews to in-depth match previews and analysis, our hosts will explore John Herdman's charges from every angle before, during, and after this winter's tournament. Led by superstar Alphonso Davies and a collection of burgeoning young players, Canada's men's team is enjoying a meteoric rise. The World Cup is only the beginning.
The Independent

Italy and Canada advance to set up Davis Cup semi-final showdown

Italy will play Canada for a place in the Davis Cup final after both came through tight quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.Unlike Australia and Croatia’s victories on Tuesday and Wednesday, both these ties went to deciding doubles rubbers, with Canada completing the last-four line-up just after midnight in southern Spain by seeing off Germany after Italy had beaten USA.The US were left with work to do following Lorenzo Sonego’s upset of Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked more than 20 places higher, 6-3 7-6 (7).Comeback Complete 🤩🇨🇦What a performance from @VasekPospisil and @denis_shapo who secure a stunning 2-6 6-3 6-3 to...
tennisuptodate.com

Murray set to start 2023 season at Adelaide International

Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide Invitational instead of the United Cup where many thought he would play. Playing at the Adelaide International is something Murray never did and when he expressed excitement about coming to the city for the first time and competing there. Murray has a clear goal in mind for next year and that is to return to the top and the event will give him a solid chance to do so.

