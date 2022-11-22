Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google to pay $391.5 million in location-tracking settlement with 40 states
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a news release. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.”
Google will pay $392m to 40 states in largest ever US privacy settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5m settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced on Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people’s location data even...
NBC Miami
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
thebiochronicle.com
How To Use Add Me To Search In Google?
The “add me to search” feature is a new way for you to easily remove yourself from Google. You can use this feature to stop your name or photo appearing in Google searches and find queries that mention you. Google is adding a new feature called “add me...
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
Urgent Black Friday 2022 warning for all shoppers who have a PayPal account
SCAMMERS have come up with a cunning new way to con people out of their hard earned cash. It's happening via PayPal and just in time for Black Friday and Christmas. And worst of all it uses genuine emails to trick you. Experts have likened it to the nasty romance...
Vox
A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters
Last week, Amazon extended buyout offers to hundreds of its recruiters as part of what is expected to be a months-long cycle of layoffs that has left corporate employees across the company angered and on edge. Now, Recode has viewed a confidential internal document that raises the question of whether a new artificial intelligence technology that the company began experimenting with last year will one day replace some of these employees.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
CNET
Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
WSET
Report: Concerns rise after Chinese-made drones spotted over DC
WASHINGTON (TND) — Is China using recreational drones to spy on the U.S. government? And if so, what is Washington doing about it? That’s the question being raised after a POLITICO report detailed emerging concerns over dozens of recent violations by drone users. Some worry that the typical...
TechCrunch
Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts
Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
Digital Trends
How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more
The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
Elon Musk swipes another news outlet for 'misinformation,' after striking down 'flat wrong' reports yesterday
Elon Musk continues to push back on alleged fake news reports about him and Twitter, following his $44 billion acquisition of the platform and subsequent overhaul of its policies.
Google Refunds Few Stadia Pro Customers — But Is It Just A Mistake?
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly refunding customers for Stadia Pro purchases — though the subscription is not eligible for a refund. Reddit showed Google refunding some users’ their monthly Stadia Pro subscription fees. The thread shows Google returning ₤8.99 — the monthly cost for Stadia Pro...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
9to5Mac
Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription
Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices. Mozilla announced the new security bundle today...
